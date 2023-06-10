Miracle makes another stand-in appearance, this time playing NA Dota 2

We're going to need those esports visas, pronto.

Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi will once again pause his break from Dota 2’s competitive scene to stand in at DreamLeague Season 20. His appearance won’t be for Nigma Galaxy this time, however, as North America’s Shopify Rebellion were the ones in need of his services.

The news of Miracle stepping in to help dropped silently as the TI winner casually appeared on SR’s roster for DreamLeague. As fans started noticing the change, an official statement came from ESL.

Miracle will be replacing Abed Yusop, who won’t be able to make it to Europe in time for DreamLeague Season 20. The Filipino mid-laner had also previously missed Season 19, where SR played with Dota 2 prodigy Kasra “Mikey” Mesbah.

Despite being one man down, SR put on a solid performance in Season 19, and Mikey even got signed to Nigma Galaxy after an impressive showing with the team. Mikey wasn’t available this time around due to his division two obligations.

Shortly after DreamLeague Season 20, the Bali Major in Indonesia will kick off, so Abed might be headed to his home region ahead of the tournament, settling in with the environment of SEA ranked games.

DreamLeague Season 20 will start on June 11, and teams will battle for a $1,000,000 prize pool alongside two Riyadh Masters slots, a $15,000,000 prize pool LAN event in Saudi Arabia.

At the time of writing, only Gaimin Gladiators have their seat guaranteed at Riyadh Masters, and the remaining 20 slots are still up for grabs.

