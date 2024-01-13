MinD_ControL hopes for ‘something new’ in his Dota 2 career after leaving Nigma

Dota 2 veteran offlaner Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov shared that he’s feeling positive about his new adventure as a pro player, especially in his decision to join a new team.

In a Twitch clip posted on Jan. 12, where MinD_ContRoL was interviewed by Dota 2 casters Ahmed “Otomo” Al-Azawi and Conner “Mathmagician” Chapman in the BetBoom Dacha stream, MinD_ContRoL spoke about the reason he left Nigma Galaxy, which was his home for almost four years.

“I think I just need something new in my life,” MinD_ContRoL said. “It’s not about that we are not successful or anything, but of course it’s connected that we do not have success in the past years.”

MinD_ContRoL explained that he needs a breath of fresh air in his career, which led to his decision to leave Nigma, eventually leading him to join Tundra Esports.

“But for me, the most important [thing] was that, I didn’t feel good that I don’t have success for so long. And it doesn’t mean that I’ll find it if I join the older team of course,” MinD_ContRoL continued. “But I don’t know, I need something new. That’s what I felt. That’s why I left the team.”

Still, MinD_ContRoL confirmed that he still cares about his old team. But even though there are emotions attached, he is firm with his decision, stating that “sometimes in life you need to be selfish,” while also “doing something that makes you feel good.”

MinD_ContRoL was one of three players who left Nigma Galaxy last month. The carry player Yuma “Yuma” Langlet and midlaner Kasra “Mikey” Mesbah also parted ways with the team. As for support player Maroun “GH” Merhej, he is currently a part of Nigma’s inactive roster after he decided to take a break from professional Dota 2.

The only player left in the Nigma roster last year is team captain Kuro “Kuroky” Takhasomi, who was MinD_ContRoL’s teammate since 2015. They first joined forces as part of 5Jungz. But their bond was strengthened when Team Liquid signed 5Jungz, making them a legitimate contender in the pro scene, which led them to win the aegis at The International (TI) 2017. Both of them left Team Liquid in 2019 and joined Nigma afterward.

With MinD_ContRoL now taking his talents to Tundra Esports, substantial veteran and championship experience will be coming to the team. Two-time TI champion and legendary player Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen will also be joining Tundra, making MinD_ContRoL’s goal of having something new a reality, since he will now be teaming up with someone who outlasted him in a TI final. But more importantly, this is a new environment for MinD_ContRoL, as being on one team for almost five years without achieving much must be exhausting.