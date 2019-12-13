This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng left Secret just one month ago. Now, he’ll make his return to the European Dota 2 powerhouse as a stand-in for the ONE Esports Invitational held in Singapore.

Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat, Secret’s position four support, will miss the event. The team didn’t reveal the reason for YapzOr’s absence from the tournament, instead mentioning that he was busy playing Death Stranding.

Team Secret on Twitter Guess who’s back? Back again. MidOne’s back. Tell a friend. #SecretDota #SecretFighting

MidOne returned home to Malaysia after leaving Secret and recently formed a stack with Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr. The squad failed to make it out of the open qualifiers for the Leipzig Major, however.

With the tournament set in Singapore, MidOne’s inclusion is one of logistical convenience. The player only needs to cross the border to join up with former teammates and contest for the $500,000 prize pool.

Interestingly, MidOne might be rejoining his team as a position four support, a position that he hasn’t played professionally. The Malaysian star was the hallmark of an aggressive, playmaking mid laner while on Secret and fans could see him bring that skill to an unfamiliar role.

The ONE Esports Invitational is a third-party event and no Dota Pro Circuit points are at stake. But the competition has managed to attract a long list of tier-one teams, such as MDL Chengdu Major champions TNC Predator and runners-up Vici Gaming. Other top-tier teams like PSG.LGD, Virtus Pro, and Secret will be making their LAN debut of the season.

The ONE Esports Invitational will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Dec. 17 to 22.