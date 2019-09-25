Midas Mode 2.0’s day 2 bounties are all about trash talking and a migrating pack of ducks

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Dota 2 tournament Midas Mode 2.0 enters its second day of competition, this time complete with the unique custom map and the correct hero gold reward. A new day comes with a fresh set of bounties and today’s don’t disappoint.

Each bounty will pay out accordingly to the team that completes the challenge. The result of the game has its own separate Moonbucks reward and doesn’t affect the bounty reward.

Bounty name Moonbucks Description Misclick 400 A player must use an ultimate with more than a 60-second cooldown on an enemy creep without hitting enemy heroes, then all chat “misclick.” The reward is Moonbucks equal to two times the CD of the spell. The example listed is for level one Black Hole. The Great Migration 250 Teams must start at either end of the river as five and travel all the way to the opposite end without losing a hero. All chat quack, quack, quack to start. All enemy heroes must be alive at challenge start. You’re a migrating flock of beautiful creatures, so remember to stay together as close as possible. If a fight occurs, feel free to spread out for the engagement but you must return as five to where the fight began and then finish your journey to collect your reward. For the fans! 200 A player must all chat “VIP Experience” before his team attempts Roshan. If one hero dies in the attempt to Roshan or they successfully defeat Roshan, the team receives the reward. Should the hero be killed by the enemy, the reward won’t be assessed. Must be completed before 20 minutes. Not my fault 175 The player who dies first on their team must explain how it was their team’s fault they died. They must remain in the fountain for an additional 30 seconds after respawning to receive the bounty. When will I ever use this in real life? 125 A math problem will be written in all chat between five and 10 minutes into each game. The first team that answers correctly will receive a reward. The Babe Ruth 125 Call out a player on the enemy team as being the next player in the match to die. There must be at least 20 seconds between the call and their death. If any other enemy is killed before the “marked for death” hero by your team (denies or suicides from enemies don’t count), the bounty is failed.

This set of bounties will only be active for the second day of the event. The first day of Midas Mode 2.0 had 10 different bounties, but today will only consist of six.

Day two of the tournament will feature three different International-winning rosters. OG will go up against TI3’s Alliance to start the day before battling TI1’s Natus Vincere. The tournament will end with an Americas clash between Peru’s Team Anvorgesa and North America’s Fighting Pepegas.