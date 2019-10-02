Midas Mode 2.0 day 9 bounties are about bad item decisions and sending mixed messages

The ninth and final day of Midas Mode 2.0 is upon us. At the end of the day, the Midas Mode 2.0 final champion will be crowned.

The playoffs stage marks a return to Hard Mode, where teams will not gain Moonbucks from the result of a game. Therefore, the only way for them to earn back the hard-earned Moonbucks they spend each game is to complete the following list of bounties.

Each bounty can only be completed once per game. Teams that complete the bounty will instantly have the reward credited to their bank, win or lose.

Bounty name Moonbucks Description A game of chicken 700 Move your courier into the Rosh Pit and announce “Cluck Cluck”. The enemy team has 45s to kill the courier in the pit. Complete before the three-minute mark. The courier cannot leave the pit or die. I am not a toxic player 700 Purchase Hand of Midas + Boots of Travel + Dagon on a single hero. Be polite 500 For an entire game compliment your opponent in all chat whenever they kill you. Kill the messenger 500 Kill the enemy courier three times. Fashion show 500 Across your team, have all five boots of speed upgrades (Travel, Phase, Tread, Arcane, Tranquil.) before 15 minutes, each hero can only have one type of boot. No filter 500 Your team MUST all chat “WE’RE SMOKING” every time you use a smoke. You may also type it in all chat at times when your team is not smoking. You must type it within 10 seconds of the smoke usage. Its a trap! 400 Leave an Aegis on the ground for at least one min. Money well spent 400 Your team must buy at least two Holy Lockets by 30 minutes.

The list of bounties have shrunk back down to eight, and the bounty value has been decreased compared to yesterday. Vici Gaming vs. Fnatic took on a surprisingly Twitch-friendly turn, with both teams asking the community to pick heroes for them. Due to the economic downturn associated with this act of charity, Mr. Midas himself has stepped in to get rid of the practice.

Unfortunately, Xu “BurNing” Zhilei’s Legion has been toppled on the second day of competition. The fan favorites even had to forfeit their last series, due to a typhoon that posed a risk to the team.

Vici Gaming will take on EHOME in a best-of-three to decide who will fight Fnatic in the finals. The winner takes home $22,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will have to make do with $14,000.