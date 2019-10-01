Midas Mode 2.0 day eight bounties are about team unity and painful memories

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Midas Mode 2.0 turns eight days old. The Asian tour continues with the teams playing out the remainder of the group stages.

The list of bounties has once again expanded, this time with greatly increased rewards as well. Before the addition of Hard Mode back into the tournament, where wins and losses do not reward Moonbucks and heroes are exponentially more expensive, the group stage serves as a great chance for teams to save a tidy nest egg.

For now, victory and defeat still award Moonbucks. Teams that complete the bounties will instantly get Moonbucks credited into their account, whether they end up winning or losing.

Bounty name Moonbucks Description Run chicken, run! 900 Have your courier touch both enemy shrines before the three-minute mark. It must return safely to your base to complete the bounty. TI4 style 750 Win a game in under 20 minutes. The Great Migration 750 Teams must start at either end of the river as five, and travel all the way to the opposite end without losing a hero. All chat “quack, quack, quack” to start. All enemy heroes must be alive at challenge start. You are a migrating flock of beautiful creatures, so remember to stay together as close as possible. If a fight occurs feel free to spread out for the engagement but you must return to five to where the fight began and then finish your journey to collect your reward. “3 VS 1 GET COUNTER KILLED, DO YOU REALLY KNOW HOW TO PLAY THIS GAME?!” 700 One hero must face three enemy heroes, kill one, and escape. After that, they must all chat “三个打一个被反杀，你会不会玩？！” （3 vs 1 get counter killed, do you really know how to play this game?!). This is a very very famous meme reference from Bai “rOtk” Fan. Welcome to EG 600 Use items or spells to get an enemy player stuck on a cliff. Good old friends 600 When a player is being chased/ganked near the tower, all four teammates immediately TP to save him at the same time. All 5 players must survive. Dance with the devil by the first moonlight 600 Enter the Rosh pit alone and get hit by Rosh in the first five minutes and survive. ABC… 600 Draft a lineup while selecting the heroes in proper, or reverse alphabetical order. Mushi destroyer 500 Kill Roshan and deny the Aegis. Misclick 2x the cooldown of the spell A player must use an ultimate with more than 60 seconds cooldown on an enemy creep without hitting enemy heroes then all chat “misclick”.

Fnatic will play two series today, taking on two-time Major winners Vici Gaming before playing EHOME. The last series of the day will be played by BurNing’s Legion, up against their toughest test yet in Vici.