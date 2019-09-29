Midas Mode 2.0 day 6 bounties are about believing in magic and pressing your luck

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Midas Mode 2.0 enters its sixth day of competition. At the end of the day, the winners from the European and American region will be crowned. While Mr. Midas tried valiantly to get a cross-regional final fight last year, there have been no plans as of yet to do so this year.

Now that the competition has entered hard mode, there will be no more rewards for victory or defeat. Thus, the only way for teams to earn precious Moonbucks is through the completion of the following bounties:

Bounty name Moonbucks Description Press F to pay respects 550 Drop a Eul’s scepter recipe on the grave marker for Kyle’s Eul’s between 23:55 and 24:05. Boring King Bar 500 Your team cannot purchase BKB or Linkens. Witchcraft and Wizardry 500 Collect 52 unused wand or stick charges on one hero. You must announce “Wingardium Leviosa” in all chat upon completion. A game of chicken 400 Move your courier into the Rosh Pit and announce “Cluck Cluck.” The enemy team has 45 seconds to kill the courier in the pit. Complete before the three-minute mark. The courier cannot leave the pit or die. Five pool 400 Your team must group as five as you leave the fountain. You must remain grouped until you kill an enemy hero. No scope 360 Announce that you are doing a “360 NO SCOPE” in all chat. Within 10 seconds that player must perform a 360 spin and then kill an enemy player. Can only be attempted once per game by each team. Bankai 350 One player on your team must all chat the name of their ultimate before you cast it. This must be done five times in a game to secure the bounty. The Babe Ruth 350 Call out a player on the enemy team as being the next player in the match to die. There must be at least 20 seconds between the call and their death. If any other enemy is killed before the “marked for death” hero by your team (denies or suicides from enemies don’t count) the bounty is failed. Roll for it Variable Every time your team collects a power rune (DD, Invis, Illu, etc) you earn a Roll in all chat. You can type /roll to attempt. Roll 50-99 = +100 Moonbucks Roll 2-49 = -100 Moonbucks Roll 100 = +1500 Moonbucks Roll 1 = Lose half your Moonbucks Your team must roll within 15 seconds of collecting the rune. The first roll by a teammate will trigger the effect.

A total of nine bounties will be available today.

Sir Sadim’s Stunners, comprised of entertaining Dota 2 streamers and Troels “syndereN” Nielsen, will take on TI3’s Alliance. J.Storm, without Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, will take on Anvorgesa for the American championship.