Mag, RodjER, and RAMZES666 leave Na’Vi’s Dota 2 roster

Natus Vincere was one of several teams to announce that it’d be shaking things up after a poor showing in The International 10 qualifiers, listing its entire Dota 2 roster as inactive on July 23. And now, three different members of the organization have left the team, including two players and Na’Vi’s longtime coach, Andrii “Mag” Chipenko.

Along with Mag, both RAMZES666 and RodjER have left the organization, with RodjER being the first to report it, announcing he was looking for a new team on Aug. 3. Na’Vi has since confirmed the move, dropping its coach, one of its current roster’s core players, and RAMZES, who the organization took some fire for adding to the roster in the first place.

“Due to the shift in TI10 dates, we have plenty of time until the start of the next season,” Na’Vi COO Aleksey “xaoc” Kucherov said. “We are considering various options for the future of Na’Vi in the discipline while forming a new roster. Our paths with Mag, RodjER, and RAMZES666 diverge from now on. We are grateful to the guys for their performance in Na’Vi and wish them the best of luck in their future teams.”

Na’Vi has been in a constant state of flux with its Dota roster since late 2019 when SoNNeikO was benched and eventually left the organization. He rejoined the team in May after spending just over a year away from the organization, but he left the team following the TI10 regional qualifiers. This was reportedly caused by the team finishing fifth in the event and some reported tension within the squad.

Of its most recent roster, Na’Vi now only has No[o]ne and Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey listed on the inactive roster. Viktor “GeneRaL” Nigrini, Nikita “young G” Bochko, and Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov are also still under contract with the organization, though only GeneRaL has played for the team this year.