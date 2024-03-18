Leviatán assembles the most random squad for Dota 2 debut

The South American Dota 2 scene is far from its glory days this year, but an unexpected challenger has today entered the region, with Argentinian organization Leviatán picking up the most random Dota 2 squad of the year featuring names like Kpii and Taiga.

Recommended Videos

Just a month ago, Taiga retired from competitive Dota 2 to pursue a streaming career. Though retirements in the pro scene have a history of being short-lived, not many expected the ex-OG star to be back this soon. Taiga and Kpii are currently accompanied by Sammyboy and Stinger, making this a full international roster.

At the time of writing, Leviatán still has one open slot left. Considering the randomness of the Dota 2 roster it’s already assembled fans are speculating whether Stormstormer could pick up the reins in the mid-lane. Since the start of 2024, SA teams failed to find consistency, fueling major roster shuffles after every major tournament.

The current strongest team in the region, Heroic, couldn’t match its global competition so far. With the likes of Leviatán entering the scene, the internal SA competition could get more fierce.

Starting in 2023, SA lost all of its momentum as a region and went into a steep decline. This caused talents like Wisper to region hop and SA’s player pool shrunk in the process. The region has continued to flag this year and has yet to achieve any notable success in 2024.

In addition to the ESL events, PGL is also supercharging the Dota 2 scene with eight $1 million events, so there will be more qualifiers available for teams. Based on the current structure of the SA scene, there’s a chance we might see different representatives at events since the power dynamics are likely to shift throughout the season.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more