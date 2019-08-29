This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

One of the biggest underdog squads from The International 2019 is looking for a new organization to represent.

Infamous’ Dota 2 roster—Steven “StingeR” Vargas, Hector “K1” Rodriguez, Jean “Chris Luck” Gonzales, Adrian “Wisper” Dobles, and Elvis “Scofield” Peña—is leaving the organization, the team’s former manager announced today. This comes just one day after reports claimed that the players were staying under Infamous’ banner for the upcoming season.

Vitória 🍔 @TI9 on Twitter I’d like to announce that K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield and @StingerDota will stay together as a team but we’re no longer under Infamous tag. We’re looking for new offers from organizations that could be interested in the SA region. Please message me! (Rts appreciated, ty! <3)

Despite leaving the organization, the five-man squad will remain together and look for another team to represent in 2020.

Infamous confirmed the release of its roster on Twitter, but no further details were revealed. The organization thanked the players for helping put South American Dota back on the map. Infamous didn’t say if it plans to build another Dota 2 roster, however.

Infamous Gaming #Ti9 on Twitter El día de hoy queremos anunciar que Hector, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield & Stinger seguirán juntos como equipo pero no jugarán bajo el nombre Infamous Gaming. Asimismo, le deseamos la mejor de las suertes a cada uno de ellos en sus nuevos proyectos.

StingeR and his teammates proved that they could play with the best teams in the world by securing a top-eight finish at TI9. This is the highest placing by a South American squad in TI history. By remaining together, these players should continue to grow as a squad, ensuring that whichever organization picks them up will get a proven contender.

The players said they want to remain in South America, however. So unless paiN Gaming drops its roster to pick up the former Infamous players, there could be a new organization rising to power in that region. If they remain independent, though, the Cat Burger could be making its return for Team Anvorgesa.