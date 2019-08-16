Infamous hands Vici Gaming their first loss as OG evens up the Group B standings

Infamous stunned viewers as they handed Vici Gaming an unexpected first defeat, outplaying the Chinese titans in the first game of their series. Vici completed the second game with nary a sweat, but the single loss means that Vici Gaming is now in a tie for the top spot of Group B with OG.

The South American rookies went up against Vici, who has been dominating the Group B standings and, instead of cowering in fear, they entered the game with comfortable picks and turned up the aggression.

All the players on Infamous are making their first appearance in TI and the squad also has the youngest average age for their roster at the event. Despite that, Infamous did not bend under pressure, playing fearlessly and showing poise far beyond their years.

The game was fairly even for a majority of the opening minutes, but Hector “K1” Rodriguez was blasting people on Lifestealer. Sitting with the highest net worth for a majority of game one, K1 showed his familiarity on the hero as he farmed up a storm, outpacing both of Vici’s cores for most of the game.

Jean “Chris Luck” Gonzales on Storm Spirit and Elvis “Scofield” De la Cruz Peña on Tiny caused huge problems on Vici’s side, as they constantly picked off key targets while K1 farmed away. Even Zhang “Paparazi灬” Chengjun, known for his consistent carry play, started getting visibly frustrated with Infamous’ guerilla playstyle.

Realizing that the Slark was dead for two minutes without buyback, Infamous used their time wisely. Securing an Aegis and mega creeps to prevent any unexpected situations, before finishing the game as Vici desperately tried to defend. Alas, Vici’s Ancient fell just as Paparazi respawned, marking their first loss of the tournament.

The second game took a mere 30 minutes, as Vici tried to put the upset behind them. Paparazi and Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang took the game one loss personally, crushing Infamous without mercy, using Faceless Void and Sniper respectively.

While Infamous’ cavalier attitude got them the game one win, it clouded their judgment in game two. A Venomancer carry and Slark mid pick showed misplaced confidence in their hero pool, with both matchups destroyed by Vici in the lane. When Vici came knocking on their high ground as Paparazi dove the fountain, Infamous simply had to concede.

With the first loss of the tournament, Vici now shares the spot atop Group B with OG. OG has won four games today, beating Evil Geniuses and Ninjas in Pyjamas handily. EG looked uncharacteristically poor again after their dismal day one start, while NiP threw away advantages in both games against OG.

OG had an unconventional carry Io pick for :Anathan “ana” Pham in both games against NiP. While Io is traditionally a powerful support hero in the pro scene with its high healing ability and extreme mobility, its win rate at the event has been poor. OG is a team clearly unafraid to experiment.

In both games, NiP started well, gaining a gold advantage in the midgame. However, the moment ana picked up a Heart of Tarrasque on his Io, the fights quickly swung in OG’s favor. With Io’s support potential greatly nerfed in the early levels, maybe playing the hero as a core is the right way to go.

Both Vici and OG will be happy with their current position on the table, and have another matchup to end the day. If the teams win their respective matchups, they will have a fantastic chance of beginning their main event run with an upper bracket slot. The only team currently close to them in terms of record is Natus Vincere, who recorded a convincing 2-0 victory against Virtus.pro.

Follow The International 9 Group Stage with Dot Esports, your one-stop for all the results and standings!

