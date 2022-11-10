Iceiceice wants to take his time finding another Dota 2 team after being burned by SMG

Despite being one of the most iconic and popular Dota 2 players in the scene, Daryl “iceiceice” Koh has found himself without a team after the debacle he experienced at SMG.

However, he’s not in a rush to find another team for 2023.

The 32-year-old veteran was asked what his future plans are during his Twitch stream on Nov. 8, and he confirmed that, at this stage, he’s more or less like a leaf blowing in the wind.

Photo via Valve

“I don’t think I’m doing anything,” said iceiceice. “After what happened in SMG, I decided I wanted to take a break. Now, I want to take a longer break so I can figure out what I want to do.”

As for what he intends to do while taking that break, he said it’ll involve a bit of streaming Dota 2, a bit of streaming other games, and a lot relaxing and enjoying his freedom for a while.

The Singaporean star reiterated that the ordeal he went through with SMG, which he described as “kind of shitty,” influenced his decision. He wants a break, and he intends to take it.

Iceiceice has been around the block a time or two during his 11 year career. The offlaner has had stints with Vici Gaming in China, Fnatic in South-East Asia, Evil Geniuses in North America, and Team Secret in Europe, to name a few. Not many players have done that.

Sadly, it might be a while before we see him on another one—perhaps not even during the next DPC season. But when he’s ready, he’ll be a hot prospect for someone.