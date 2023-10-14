I award you all points: Valve compensates players for broken Dota TV feature

Dota TV, the beloved feature that allowed fans to spectate competitive matches inside the game’s client, was plagued with lag and freezes during the first two days of The International 2023. In addition to making games unwatchable, Dota 2 players also couldn’t cast their prediction votes at the start of matches, prompting Valve to roll out a hotfix before the tournament’s second phase.

Due to the Dota TV bug, Dota 2 fans couldn’t receive any prediction points during TI 2023’s Road to The International. After deploying a fix, Valve made an in-game announcement regarding the situation on Oct. 14 and also gave players the “maximum amount of points they could have earned from successful predictions.”

Considering no Dota 2 was safe as TI 2023 opened with multiple upsets, it was unlikely that many fans had a 100 percent prediction rate during TI 2023’s group stage. Despite the inconvenience caused by the bug, it benefited players as Valve also doubled “all prediction point rewards” for the entirety of TI 2023.

TI 2023’s Compendium was lacking in terms of skins and other interactive events. The content and features for the 2023 Dota 2 Compendium mainly revolved around the competitive aspects of the game, the prediction system being the most exciting one.

When it didn’t work, fans who had purchased the Compendium were understandably upset, as predictions were a key highlight of the package.

With the doubling of prediction point rewards, TI 2023 also moves onto its second phase today to decide who will get the upper bracket slots. Given the high-stakes nature of the upcoming matchups, making accurate predictions became even more challenging, so double rewards should go a long way.

Following today’s and tomorrow’s matches, TI 2023 will go on a break and return for its main event stage on Oct. 20.

About the author