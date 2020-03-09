How to watch Dota Summit 12

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The Dota Summit returns for its 12th edition, nestled in the middle of the week between the completed StarLadder ImbaTV Minor and the upcoming ESL One Los Angeles Major.

It’s a tight fit in terms of its timeframe, but it hasn’t prevented heavyweight teams like Evil Geniuses, Fnatic, and Team Liquid from showing up.

Where to watch

The Dota Summit 12 will be broadcasted live on Beyond the Summit’s official Twitch channel, beginning 11am CT on March 10.

If you miss out on the games, BTS will be posting full VODs on its YouTube channel, along with its always amazing parodies and skits.

The horror theme BTS has been going with for its promotion material might be a good indication of what to expect for the Summit 12’s content.

What’s on the line?

Teams will be battling for their share of the $150,000 prize pool. Since this is a third-party independent event, no Dota Pro Circuit points are on the line.

Details about the prize distribution haven’t been released yet.

What’s the format?

All six teams will be in a single group, playing a round-robin best-of-two format. The top four teams will move on to the playoff upper bracket while the bottom two will be eliminated from the event.

After two days of group stage action, the teams will move on to the playoffs. It’s a rather standard upper and lower bracket, using the same format as all the Minors this season. All matches will be a best-of-three series except for the best-of-five grand finals.

Even if your favorite players are no longer in the running for the championship, the best thing about The Summit is that eliminated players will likely be crashing the couch for casts. It’s up close and personal and that’s why The Summit remains one of the most popular events for fans.