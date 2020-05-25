How to get Dota 2’s International 2020 Battle Pass

The Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass is available now in all regions, but if you have never purchased one of the previous versions it might seem a little intimidating.

The base Battle Pass will cost you $9.99, which will start you off at Battle Pass Level One.

The main goal of the Battle Pass outside of adding some new content to Dota is to get players to grind Battle Pass Levels to unlock rewards that are limited to each year’s pass. Battle Pass levels can be increased through playing matches, completing event challenges, or just buying level bundles, which will all unlock the rewards for each milestone.

As of now, there are two level bundles available⁠—the 50 Level Bundle at $29.35 and the 100 Level Bundle at $44.99. Other bundles themes around the Immortal Treasure collections II and III, which will be released later this summer to pair with the currently available Treasure I.

You can purchase the Battle Pass and any of the level bundles directly from the Dota 2 website or through Steam. This includes being able to go right from the Dota 2 client into the store and purchase it while your game is active, though you will need to download the newest version of the game before doing so.

You should also be wary on launch day, because not only is the purchasing portal for the Battle Pass going to be experiencing a lot of traffic, but it is also going to crash a lot as players across the world try to get their pass.

We are aware of the outages going on right now, we are working on repairing them as soon as possible. — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) May 25, 2020

Whether you just get the base version or want to get a headstart with one of the level bundles, go enjoy all of the new features that the Battle Pass has added and grind out those rewards.