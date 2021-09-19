How many heroes are there in Dota 2?

When you first load into a Dota 2 match, the first order of business will be picking yourself a hero, the designation for the game’s characters. Though it may look simple at first, picking the hero that suits your style the most can be a difficult task by itself due to Dota 2’s colossal pool of characters.

As of now, there are 121 heroes in Dota 2, and each of them belongs to a certain playstyle group that you’ll need to adapt to after picking a character. Some heroes will be viable as hard carries while others will shine as supports. Some will be more versatile than others and will do just fine in different roles.

Every player will have their favorite hero to play, but you may not always get the chance to pick your signature hero due to counters or your team’s lineup. If you’re looking to increase your odds of winning, you’ll need to pick a hero that both clicks with your team and works well against your enemies.

Professional players tend to have large hero pools, which allow them to be flexible. As a casual player, you won’t need to master all the heroes in the game because the chance of your favorite hero getting banned in a ranked match will be relatively low unless it’s one of the most popular heroes in the current meta. Pick two or three heroes to master. This will give you some options even if your favorite hero gets banned, and you’ll be able to adapt to different situations.

Unlike Riot Games’ League of Legends, Dota 2 gets less than a handful of heroes every year. While Riot aims to release five to six champions every year, Dota 2 fans receive one or two heroes yearly. Here are all the currently available heroes in Dota 2.