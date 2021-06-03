Here are the WePlay Esports AniMajor DPC 2021 standings

Who will be the last team standing before the credits roll?

The second Major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit is now underway, which means this is the last chance for many teams to lock in a spot at The International 10 without having to go through a regional qualifier.

Unlike with the ONE Esports Singapore Major, which had two teams withdraw from the event due to COVID-19 concerns, the WePlay Esports AniMajor has a full roster of 18 teams, with only a handful of stand-ins having to be used.

Prize pool

In total, the Major has a $500,000 prize pool and 2,700 DPC points are up for grabs, with the top team taking home $200,000 and 500 points.

The DPC points are extremely important for every team competing in the tournament except for Evil Geniuses, Virtus.pro, Invictus Gaming, and Team Secret, since all four were qualified for TI10 before the Major began.

Only the top eight teams will receive any DPC point or prize money, so there is going to be a bloodbath between the teams that need to make it that far to avoid playing in a potential regional qualifier.

Format

The event will be split into three stages: the Wild Card round, group stage, and playoffs. Starting with the Wild Card stage, which runs June 2 to 3, with two teams out of the initial six moving on to the next round.

Those two teams will slot into the group stage, where a total of six teams will advance into the playoffs. The two top teams will fill out the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the remaining four will all be placed into the lower bracket.

The playoffs, which begin on June 9, will be a standard double-elimination bracket. All matches will be a best-of-three, up until the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

With all of that in mind, here are the standings for the WePlay AniMajor, split up between each round.

Standings

Final Standings

Rank Team Prize DPC Points 1 TBD $200,000 500 2 TBD $100,000 450 3 TBD $75,000 400 4 TBD $50,000 350 T-5 TBD $25,000 300 T-7 TBD $12,500 200 T-9 TBD N/A N/A 13 TBD N/A N/A 14 TBD N/A N/A 15 TBD N/A N/A 16 TBD N/A N/A

Wild Card

Rank Team Series Games Seed 1 Execration 0-3-0 3-3 Group Stage 2 Invictus Gaming 1-1-0 3-1 Group Stage 3 Nigma 1-1-1 3-3 Eliminated 4 Vici Gaming 0-3-0 3-3 Eliminated 5 AS Monaco Gambit 0-2-1 2-4 Eliminated 6 Team Secret 0-2-0 2-2 Eliminated

Group Stage