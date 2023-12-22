Here are the Dota 2 Patch 7.35b patch notes

The Frostivus update, Dota 2 patch 7.35, dropped in the middle of a major tournament and Valve’s finally now doing the finetuning with patch 7.35b.
While professional players at ESL One Kuala Lumpur might have had a difficult time adapting to the changes on the fly, it didn’t take long for a new meta to emerge. After 7.35, spell casters like Leshrac, Death Prophet, and similar heroes returned as the biggest winners of Dota 2 patch 7.35.
Valve seems to be on high alert this time around, though, as patch 7.35b has addressed some of the most broken aspects of 7.35 immediately.
The holy trifecta had a brief run
The main reason why spell caster skyrocketed in popularity was because of the buffs that Bloodstone, Shiva’s Guard, and Veil of Discord received. With these three becoming more accessible and useful for the spell casters, they gained traction that led to more than an eight percent increase in their win rates.
These items were tuned down in patch 7.35b, though, so we’ll see how spell caster will hold their own in the coming days.
Solar Crest’s dominance ends
Solar Crest used to be an item that was mainly farmed by supports. Most recently, it became a priority item for offlaners as they would rush to build it as their first item. Like the spell casters’ paradise, Solar Crest was also heavily tuned down to make room for more variety in the offlane item builds.
Full Dota 2 Patch 7.35b patch notes
Item Updates
- Bloodstone
- Bloodpact no longer restores mana
- Eternal Shroud
- Eternal Endurance Stack Duration decreased from eight seconds to six seconds
- Helm of Iron Will
- Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +5
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +4
- Kaya and Sange
- Spell Amplification bonus decreased from +16 percent to +12 percent
- Mage Slayer
- Mage Slayer Spell Damage Debuff increased from 35 percent to 40 percent
- Manta Style
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +15
- Meteor Hammer
- Recipe cost decreased from 800g to 600g. Total cost decreased from 3300 to 3100
- Pavise
- Armor bonus decreased from +3 to +2
- Health bonus decreased from +175 to +150
- Sange and Yasha
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +20
- Shiva’s Guard
- Armor bonus decreased from +20 to +16
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +8 to +6
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +8 to +6
- Solar Crest
- Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +4
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +4
- Shine Mana Cost increased from 0 to 100
- No longer grants bonus movement speed nor attack speed when cast on self (same as armor)
- Veil of Discord
- Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +5
- Vladmir’s Offering
- No longer has a 250g recipe. Total cost decreased from 2450 to 2200
- Can now be disassembled
- Yasha
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +15
- Yasha and Kaya
- Spell Amplification bonus decreased from +16 percent to +12 percent
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +20
Hero updates
- Abaddon
- Curse of Avernus: Curse Duration decreased from 4.5 seconds to 4.0 seconds
- Curse of Avernus: Curse DPS decreased from 30/40/50/60 to 20/30/40/50
- Alchemist
- Corrosive Weaponry: Movement Slow per stack increased from three/four/five/six percent to four/five/six/seven percent
- Beastmaster
- Call of the Wild Boar: Cooldown decreased from 42/38/34/30 seconds to 30 seconds
- Primal Roar: Cooldown decreased from 100/80/60 to 90/75/60 seconds
- Bristleback
- Bristleback: Damage Threshold decreased from 300/275/250/225 to 275/250/225/200
- Crystal Maiden
- Crystal Clone: Clone no longer has base magic resistance
- Dark Willow
- Base Armor increased by one
- Dazzle
- Shadow Wave: Damage increased from 75/95/115/135 to 85/105/125/145
- Death Prophet
- Silence: Duration rescaled from three/four/five/six to 3.5/four/4.5/five seconds
- Spirit Siphon: Base Charge Restore Time increased from 38 seconds to 40 seconds
- Aghanim’s Shard Fear Duration decreased from 1.2 seconds to 1.0 second
- Elder Titan
- Echo Stomp: Wakeup Damage Threshold increased from 55/120/185/250 to 100/150/200/250
- Faceless Void
- Time Lock: No longer procs on denies
- Time Lock: Bonus Damage decreased from 15/20/25/30 to 10/15/20/25
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Time Lock Damage decreased from +50 to +40
- Juggernaut
- Blade Fury: Mana Cost rescaled from 120/110/100/90 to 100
- Blade Fury: Damage per tick increased from 35/40/45/50 to 45/50/55/60
- Leshrac
- Split Earth: Cooldown increased from nine seconds to 11 seconds
- Split Earth: Aghanim’s Shard Radius Increase per strike decreased from 55 to 45
- Lightning Storm: Attack Slow decreased from 50 to 20/30/40/50
- Lone Druid
- Spirit Link: Shared Lifesteal decreased from 20/35/50/65 percent to 15/30/45/60 percent
- Lycan
- Summon Wolves: Damage increased from 20-23/26-29/32-34/38-40 to 22-24/28-30/34-36/40-42
- Shapeshift: Health bonus increased from 200/300/400 to 250/350/450
- Shapeshift: Critical Damage increased from 160/190/220 percent to 160/200/240 percent
- Medusa
- Mana Shield: Value is now calculated before Eternal Shroud’s mana restoration
- Monkey King
- Base Agility increased by one
- Wukong’s Command: Soldier Attack Interval decreased from 1.2 to 1.1
- Morphling
- Morph: Duration increased from 20 to 24 seconds
- Muerta
- Pierce the Veil: Aghanim’s Shard bonus spell amplification now applies retroactively
- Omniknight
- Guardian Angel: Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 80/70/60 to 70/60/50 seconds
- Outworld Destroyer
- Arcane Orb: Mana Pool To Damage decreased from 13/14/15/16 percent to 12/13/14/15 percent
- Astral Imprisonment: Damage decreased from 120/200/280/360 to 90/180/270/360
- Essence Flux: Aghanim’s Scepter Cooldown increased from 60 to 80 seconds
- Sanity’s Eclipse: Mana Allergy no longer deals damage
- Pangolier
- Swashbuckle: Slash Width increased from 125 to 140
- Phantom Assassin
- Stifling Dagger: Attack Damage increased from 25/40/55/70 percent to 30/45/60/75 percent
- Phantom Strike: Bonus Attack Speed increased from 80/110/140/170 to 100/130/160/190
- Blur: Duration increased from 25 seconds to 30 seconds
- Fan of Knives: Max Health Damage increased from 25 percent to 28 percent
- Rubick
- Spell Steal: Cooldown decreased from 20/12/four seconds to 16/10/four seconds
- Spirit Breaker
- Charge of Darkness: Phylactery/Khanda now procs on impact rather than on cast
- Sven
- Great Cleave: Strength Bonus increased from two/four/six/eight to three/six/nine/12
- Techies
- Sticky Bomb: Stick Radius increased from 250 to 300
- Sticky Bomb: Explosion Radius increased from 300 to 350
- Templar Assassin
- Refraction: Mana Cost decreased from 90 to 85
- Refraction: Cooldown decreased from 17 seconds to 16 seconds
- Psi Blades: Psi Blade Range increased from 550/600/650/700 to 600/650/700/750
- Terrorblade
- Conjure Image: Illusion Damage Taken decreased from 300 percent to 275 percent
- Timbersaw
- Whirling Death: Mana Cost increased from 80 to 80/85/90/95
- Reactive Armor: Bonus Armor decreased from 0.5/0.6/0.7/0.8 to 0.4/0.5/0.6/0.7
- Tiny
- Avalanche: Avalanche Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
- Toss: Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
- Tree Grab: Splash Damage increased from 40/60/80/100 percent to 55/70/85/100 percent
- Vengeful Spirit
- Vengeance Aura: Aghanim’s Scepter illusion no longer has bonus movement speed
- Viper
- Poison Attack: Aghanim’s Shard Max Stacks decreased from eight to seven
- Talents: Level 10 Talent Poison Attack Magic Resistance Reduction decreased from +5 percent to +4 percent
- Talents: Level 20 Talent Poison Attack slow/damage decreased from +25 percent to +20 percent
- Windranger
- Base Damage increased by two
- Powershot: Slow increased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 20/25/30/35 percent
- Witch Doctor
- Death Ward: Damage decreased from 70/105/140 to 65/100/135