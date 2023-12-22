Here are the Dota 2 Patch 7.35b patch notes

The Frostivus update, Dota 2 patch 7.35, dropped in the middle of a major tournament and Valve’s finally now doing the finetuning with patch 7.35b.

While professional players at ESL One Kuala Lumpur might have had a difficult time adapting to the changes on the fly, it didn’t take long for a new meta to emerge. After 7.35, spell casters like Leshrac, Death Prophet, and similar heroes returned as the biggest winners of Dota 2 patch 7.35.

Valve seems to be on high alert this time around, though, as patch 7.35b has addressed some of the most broken aspects of 7.35 immediately.

The holy trifecta had a brief run

The main reason why spell caster skyrocketed in popularity was because of the buffs that Bloodstone, Shiva’s Guard, and Veil of Discord received. With these three becoming more accessible and useful for the spell casters, they gained traction that led to more than an eight percent increase in their win rates.

These items were tuned down in patch 7.35b, though, so we’ll see how spell caster will hold their own in the coming days.

Time to experiment with new items. Image via Valve

Solar Crest’s dominance ends

Solar Crest used to be an item that was mainly farmed by supports. Most recently, it became a priority item for offlaners as they would rush to build it as their first item. Like the spell casters’ paradise, Solar Crest was also heavily tuned down to make room for more variety in the offlane item builds.

Full Dota 2 Patch 7.35b patch notes

Bloodstone Bloodpact no longer restores mana

Eternal Shroud Eternal Endurance Stack Duration decreased from eight seconds to six seconds

Helm of Iron Will Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +5 Health Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +4

Kaya and Sange Spell Amplification bonus decreased from +16 percent to +12 percent

Mage Slayer Mage Slayer Spell Damage Debuff increased from 35 percent to 40 percent

Manta Style Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +15

Meteor Hammer Recipe cost decreased from 800g to 600g. Total cost decreased from 3300 to 3100

Pavise Armor bonus decreased from +3 to +2 Health bonus decreased from +175 to +150

Sange and Yasha Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +20

Shiva’s Guard Armor bonus decreased from +20 to +16 All Attributes bonus decreased from +8 to +6 Health Regen bonus decreased from +8 to +6

Solar Crest Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +4 All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +4 Shine Mana Cost increased from 0 to 100 No longer grants bonus movement speed nor attack speed when cast on self (same as armor)

Veil of Discord Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +5

Vladmir’s Offering No longer has a 250g recipe. Total cost decreased from 2450 to 2200 Can now be disassembled

Yasha Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +15

Yasha and Kaya Spell Amplification bonus decreased from +16 percent to +12 percent Attack Speed bonus increased from +12 to +20

