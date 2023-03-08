Here are all the abilities for Muerta, Dota 2’s newest hero

Muerta is the latest addition to the Dota 2 roster, bringing up the hero count to 124. As is typical of a new hero, players in pubs and on the pro scene are finding it difficult to figure out a role for Muerta. Her initial win rate on the day of launch was 39 percent, leading to players wondering if Muerta really is as good as she seems.

Her best role so far seems to be a magic damage-dealing carry hero. This is all down to her spells and how well they synergize with each other. To make things easier, we will provide a rundown of her spells and how they work in battle.

Muerta’s abilities

Muerta has the standard four abilities that are allotted to most Dota 2 heroes. This consists of a burst damage spell, an area of effect control spell, a passive ability, and her ultimate ability. Every spell is utilized differently in battle and some of them might not seem as great against certain heroes. Nevertheless, you will need to know what the hero can do before you decide to pick her.

Dead Shot: Muerta fires a bullet that ricochets off an enemy unit or tree. When she first hits the unit, if it is not a tree, it will be slowed by 100 percent for 0.5 seconds. After the initial hit, the bullet will bounce off via vector targeting and deal up to 300 damage to the units in the ricochet path, while causing a fear effect for two seconds.



Muerta fires a bullet that ricochets off an enemy unit or tree. When she first hits the unit, if it is not a tree, it will be slowed by 100 percent for 0.5 seconds. After the initial hit, the bullet will bounce off via vector targeting and deal up to 300 damage to the units in the ricochet path, while causing a fear effect for two seconds. The Calling: Muerta creates a circle on the ground that is patrolled by four revenants. Each time a revenant passes through an enemy, they will be silenced for up to 3.5 seconds and take up to 180 damage per hit. Units inside the circle will also have their attack speed slowed by 60 and movement speed slowed by 30 percent.



Muerta creates a circle on the ground that is patrolled by four revenants. Each time a revenant passes through an enemy, they will be silenced for up to 3.5 seconds and take up to 180 damage per hit. Units inside the circle will also have their attack speed slowed by 60 and movement speed slowed by 30 percent. Gunslinger: Muerta’s passive ability gives her up to a 50 percent chance on attack to fire off an additional shot. This shot will prioritize heroes, deal full damage, and pierce spell immunity.



Muerta’s passive ability gives her up to a 50 percent chance on attack to fire off an additional shot. This shot will prioritize heroes, deal full damage, and pierce spell immunity. Pierce The Veil: Muerta turns ethereal for up to eight seconds. During this period, all her physical damage turns into magic damage, with a bonus 100 damage added per shot. She can proc Gunslinger as well and deals bonus damage to ethereal units. Unfortunately, this ability deals no damage to magic immune units.

This is the brief rundown on how Muerta’s spells work. For a more detailed look at the hero and how to play her, you can check out our Muerta guide. If she is wreaking havoc in your pubs, we also have ways to counter Muerta.