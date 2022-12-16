Grubby shares the true meaning of playing Dota 2 for the holidays

Multiple factors drive Dota 2 players to wake up in the mornings. While most log into the game to continue climbing up the ranked ladder, some come back for the thrill of the battle, and true Dota 2 players aim to squeeze more out of the game, according to Grubby.

The Warcraft legend has become a relatively frequent citizen of the Dota 2 world, and it looks like the game has started to rub off its dark side on him. In a recent stream, Grubby shared a moment with his chat where he revealed his favorite part of Dota 2.

“It’s not enough to enjoy the game, you must actively make your opponent not enjoy the game.” Grubby said. “That’s the best feeling in life.”

The conversation occurred after a viewer said, “There’s no better feeling in Dota 2 than stomping so hard that you make an enemy abandon the game.”

Considering the punishment for abandoning games is rather harsh in Dota 2, most players try calming their emotions and play out the remainder of their matches. Unless there’s an emergency, the Abandon button generally sees usage by players who are boiling with hot rage after getting outplayed by their opponents multiple times.

With thousands of players returning to Dota 2 on the back of The International 2022, the game’s having one of its most active periods in recent years. Now that the holidays are approaching, more players will have the time to queue up for multiple matches a day, fueled by the motivation to hone their skills while making their opponents’ lives as hard as possible.