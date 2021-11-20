Gambit Esports completed both AS Monaco Gambit, Gambit-2 rosters for 2022 DPC

The second season of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) is right around the corner, and Gambit is ready for it. The organization officially finalized its two rosters, according to Twitter announcements from today.

The organization’s main roster, AS Monaco Gambit, parted ways with three of its members after the last DPC season. Despite a promising start to the season, the team struggled against the best of the region and failed to qualify for the most important event of the year, the International. Artyom “Lorenof” Melnik and Alexander “Immersion” Khmelevskoy remained in the roster and the team bolstered its ranks with Albert “Alberkaaa” Chernoivanov, Andrey “meLes” Romanov, and Sergey “HappyDyurara” Horonzhiy.

The organization’s second roster Gambit-two will be competing in the second division with a completely new roster featuring Vasilii “AfterLife” Shishkin, a part of the main roster throughout the last season.

At the time of writing, AS Monaco Gambit and Gambit-two’s rosters are:

AS Monaco Gambit

Albert “alberkaaa” Chernoivanov – Position one

Artem “Lorenof” Melnick – Position two

Andrei “meLes” Romanov – Position three

Aleksandr “Immersion” Khmelevskoi – Position four

Sergey “HappyDyurara” Horonzhiy – Position five

Gambit-two

Alexey “Smiling Knight” Sviridov – Position one

Maksym “mellojul” Pnev – Position two

Vasilii “AfterLife” Shishkin – Position three

Oleg “sayuw” Kalenbet – Position four

Nikita “Pantomem” Balaganin – Position five

Gambit-two will be using Prosti Esli’s DPC slot, which the Gambit organization already owned. Considering the CIS region was crowned with the Aegis of Champions after Team Spirit’s unexpected run through the lower bracket, the level of competition can increase since more teams will want to prove the region’s strength at the highest stage of Dota 2. Before TI10, the last time the CIS region brought home the Aegis was 10 years ago, and Team Spirit’s latest run may serve as an inspiration to players from the region.