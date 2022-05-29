Former Into the Breach players Chessie, adz, and j4 form EU Rejects to compete in WEU DPC Division 2

Only six days after cutting their ties with Into the Breach, Chessie, j4, and adz will continue to compete in the second division of the Western European DPC as EU Rejects, they announced today.

The three members of the squad are accompanied by two new names. Shad and 5up will be replacing Bill and TANNER in the new season. While advancing to the first division will be the prime objective of the team, the stakes will be higher with the International approaching.

The International and Wild Card qualifiers will be within reach of any team that performs well, so EU Rejects will have more motivation sources to work with heading into the season. The former iteration of the squad couldn’t make the cut in the second division and were a consistent mid-table team.

Though it seemed the team still had room to grow, Into the Breach had other plans for its Dota 2 division. The organization wanted to participate in the first division, and it’s likely to be in talks with division one teams that aren’t performing under an organization.

Losing their organization wasn’t that big of a deal for Chessie, adz, and j4, however, since they had the rights to their second-division spot. 5up is joining the team after a brief sting in the NA division with simply TOOBASED, and Shad was a former member of the Into the Breach squad for three months in late 2021.

The EU Rejects roster is currently looking for an organization to represent and its finalized roster for the upcoming DPC season is as follows.