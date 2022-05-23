Into the Breach releases its Dota 2 roster

Another chapter officially closed in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) as the Stockholm Major came to an end. With only a few days until the roster lock, Into the Breach announced that it was parting ways with its Dota 2 roster. The ITB roster had an underwhelming season, but they were able to remain in the second division. Considering the organization’s determination, any result short of division one could be a disappointment.

“As ITB grows, we consider our future aspirations for our DOTA 2 division, which we have decided calls for a new roster in line with our growth,” the organization said.

Despite a troublesome start to the season, ITB quickly picked up pace after its win versus Team Bald Reborn, but its efforts weren’t enough to compete for the top two spots. It’s unclear whether the former ITB squad, Bill, adzantick, Chessie, TANNER, and j4 are looking to stick together. If they do, however, the squad will have to play through the open qualifiers to make it back to the second division.

Since ITB’s eyes have been set on making it to the first division, a deal with the goonsquad, featuring aQua, LIMMP, s4, Handsken, and Peksu, could make sense. Chicken Fighters and CHILLAX might also be on ITB’s radar since the two teams performed better in the last DPC tour.

A follow-up announcement showcasing the new ITB squad should be right around the corner as the Western European DPC is scheduled to start on May 26. Fans who’d like to stay updated with ITB’s new roster can follow the team’s Twitter page for the latest updates.