Former Incubus Club players get Dota Pro Circuit slot back

After initially losing its spot in the South America regional league’s lower division because of an error, the former Incubus Club Dota 2 roster has managed to get their spot back for the second season of the Dota Pro Circuit.

The lineup that competed under the Incubus banner in season one parted ways with the organization and returned to playing under the Spirits Esports name on March 3. The team’s manager mistakenly transferred the roster management on Valve’s official registration website to Incubus’ staff once the sides agreed to part ways due to poor performance, however, allowing the organization—not the players—to take control of the spot.

Spirits player Pedro “mini” Rezende de Paula announced the good news, thanking the community for helping them get their spot back.

“Open Qualifiers are about to start and I just want to say that y’all did it!” mini said. “We got our slot back! With the help of the community we managed to get the cooperation needed in order to get out of this cursed timeline. Thank you so much to everyone who cared!”

Spirits will be one of the six teams locked into the SA lower division for season two, having finished third in the division during season one while playing for Incubus.

Meanwhile, Incubus’ new roster made up of veteran SA players Kaue “Dunha1” Camuciwho, Abraham “Kingteka” Canez, and the controversial Jeanpierre “Aretes” Pere, played in the open qualifiers and made it through. They will now compete in closed qualifiers to try and make it into the lower division properly.

Clasificamos a la Closed Qualifer OGA DPC SA Season 2.😈😎

Roster:

BernaBerna

BlackSoul

Benjaz

Dunha1

Aretes

coach

znderlz#losincubus pic.twitter.com/UJbTIgkAmh — Incubus Club (@incubus_club) March 31, 2021

The SA closed qualifiers will run on April 3 and 4, with the top two teams qualifying for the lower division’s second season on April 13.

