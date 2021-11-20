Fnatic recruits Armel, Jaunuel to complete Dota 2 roster

Southeast Asia titans Fnatic has found their new mid laner and hard support.

Armel and Jaunuel Arcilla makes five for Fnatic heading into the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season, the org announced today.

Armel is making his first team change in almost four years. The 21-year-old’s star has been rising since joining TNC Predator in January 2018, establishing himself as one of the best mid laners SEA has to offer. He was part of the TNC team that won the region’s second-ever Major in Chengdu.

"Signing Armel and Jaunuel is a massive boost to our Dota team. They are two of the best talents not only in the Philippines but in Southeast Asia in general and the thought of working with them is just truly exciting."



READ MORE: https://t.co/KIHKhfk1kq — FNATIC (@FNATIC) November 20, 2021

Jaunuel put himself on the map fairly recently with OB Esports x Neon, a key part of the team’s stellar showing at the ONE Esports Singapore Major. The 23-year-old will be the hard support, partnering with Dj, recently confirmed to be returning to position four.

“Signing Armel and Jaunuel is a massive boost to our Dota team,” Fnatic wrote in the announcement. “They are two of the best talents not only in the Philippines but in Southeast Asia in general and the thought of working with them is just truly exciting.”

Related: Raven, Jabz, and DJ to stay with Fnatic

Jabz will take up the captain role from his off lane position, marking yet another transition to a new role.

While Fnatic has remained dominant domestically, the org has found its rosters wanting on the international stage in recent years. The International 10’s tied-ninth placement was the best showing for the organization since TI6, where they achieved fourth. The ambitious signing of superstar Armel certainly signals their intent to continue swimming ahead in a cutthroat SEA region, with an eye on the Aegis of Champions.