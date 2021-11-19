Raven, Jabz, and DJ to stay with Fnatic

Three of Fnatic’s stars are remaining in black and orange to contest the upcoming season of the Dota Pro Circuit.

Raven, Jabz, and DJ, will continue to play for Fnatic, the organization announced today. The trio helped the Southeast Asian titans in winning the inaugural DPC season, and ended the competitive circuit with a tied-ninth place at The International 10.

The @dota2ti quest continues.@Jabzdota and @ravendoto will be back in Fnatic colors for the next Dota Pro Circuit Tour! — FNATIC (@FNATIC) November 19, 2021

The announcement also wrote that Lee “SunBhie” Jeong-jae will retain his head coach position, and Fnatic stalwart Dj will be moving back to position four, a role in which he gained international recognition as one of the scene’s finest.

While Dj’s return to four means that Jabz will ostensibly be pushed back to hard support, rumors surrounding the new Fnatic squad purportely shows that he’s moving to a new role as an off laner, backed up by his recent public matchmaking history. Jabz’s versatility has seen him fill in as a mid laner or safe laner in his career, and it appears likely that he’ll complete the gauntlet in the upcoming season.

Fnatic is revealing their full lineup tomorrow, calling it the “worst-kept secret in SEA.” The SEA org is reportedly set to recruit former TNC star mid laner Armel, and Jaunuel Arcilla previously of OB Neon as hard support.