Fnatic caps off upset against Evil Geniuses with double rampage at The International 9

Fnatic started The International 2019 by surprising one of the top contenders, Evil Geniuses, with a day one upset, ending the series with an “Abed” Azel L. Yusop double rampage.

Fnatic started the Dota Pro Circuit season promisingly, with their best result being a third-place finish at the DreamLeague Stockholm Major. However, their form rapidly fell off a cliff, resulting in two last-place finishes in the next two Majors.

To make matters worse, Pyo “MP” No-a was removed from the team, forcing support player Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong to replace him as carry, and promoting coach Kim ‘DuBu’ Doo-young to the active roster as the five-position support. With such turmoil in the team right before TI9, Fnatic was no longer the resident Southeast Asian favorite.

Thankfully for Fnatic fans, the team played an incredible opening series against EG. They executed their gameplan to near perfection and took both games against the kings of North America, placing them at the top of the Group B standings.

The series was a statement showing from Fnatic’s mid laner Abed as he went toe-to-toe against his counterpart, Syed “SumaiL” Hassan. While Dragon Knight isn’t a hero known for his flashy plays, Abed’s clean initiations secured a well-deserved game one victory for Fnatic.

His second game had him playing Medusa, where he achieved the first rampage of TI9, and then made it a double.

Continuing his stellar play, Abed had a combined K/D/A of 21/0/29 in both games on two heroes not known for flashy play. Fnatic’s relatively simple playstyle and powerful timings lent well to their relative inexperience as a lineup.

Off the back of Daryl “iceiceice” Koh Pei Xiang’s unselfish performance and both Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong and Kim “DuBu” Doo-young’s commendable debuts, the new-look Fnatic looks to be a threat going further forward in the tournament.

While Evil Geniuses is known for its slow start in most LAN tournaments, the prestigious NA team appeared out of sorts. Artour “Arteezy” Babaev and Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen, usual stars of the team, were the worst offenders.

Arteezy played two games on Lifestealer with identical K/D/A of 2/5/2, having no impact with a hero that can be considered one of his signature picks. Cr1t was also guilty of a lackluster showing especially in game two, playing an Earthshaker that had 10 deaths and less gold than EG’s position five support.