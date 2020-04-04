Fnatic and TNC Predator to play Dota 2 show match as donation drive for COVID-19 relief

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Two of the best Dota 2 teams in Southeast Asia are slated to have a showdown on April 18. There’s a catch, however—the best-of-five series will be played in Reverse Captain’s Mode.

Reverse Captain’s Mode is a special game mode where players draft heroes for their opponents rather than themselves. This usually makes for some pretty goofy lineups that will make zero sense in a competitive environment, but it can be fun to see how pros adapt Medusa or Spectre to a support role, for example.

The series will also double as a donation drive, where the proceeds “will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, an initiative by the World Health Organization,” according to a joint statement from Fnatic and TNC.

The showdown was announced after an epic meme war between various Dota 2 teams in the SEA region. Here’s a full list of posts from the teams.

The most recent SEA Dota 2 action was the ESL One Los Angeles Online event, where Fnatic took down Team Adroit in a dominating 3-0 performance. While other regions like Europe, CIS, and China have the WePlay! Pushka League and the Chinese Dota 2 Professional Association league to look forward to, SEA might be heading into a dearth of content soon.

Hopefully for fans, the Reverse Captain’s Mode best-of-five series is a sign of more SEA Dota to come. For now, mark April 18 on your calendars and prepare for a goofy showdown between Fnatic and TNC.