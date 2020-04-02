Fnatic demolishes Team Adroit at ESL One Los Angeles Online 2020

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Fnatic crushed Team Adroit in the grand finals of the ESL One Los Angeles Online Southeast Asia tournament. While Fnatic has had rather shaky form going into the tournament, only winning one series in the group stage, the Southeast Asian all-stars managed to cleanly sweep Adroit.

Adroit and Fnatic have met three times previously before this grand finals. Fnatic have come away the winners twice, but lost to Adroit most recently during the group stage of the tournament. Fnatic upped their game going into the series, however, dispatching Adroit with relative ease.

The first game was a battle of the carries on two teams. Fnatic’s Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon and Adroit’s John “Natsumi-” Vargas. Handling the Troll Warlord and Phantom Lancer respectively, the two carries farmed and fought their way to the top of the net worth charts. It was Fnatic’s supporting cast that managed to keep up, however. It reached a point where Fnatic simply would not fall to Adroit’s damage, and the victory was assured.

.@FNATIC takes game 1 against @AdroitDota with a final team wipe!



Will Adroit be able to take the next game?



Tune in

📺https://t.co/RUTJQiyOsP#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/S7FHuwi6iT — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) April 2, 2020

Game two saw Adroit getting off to a better start. Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva’s mid Necrophos proved almost unkillable, and the Filipino squad capitalized on its advantage by rolling down objective after objective. Fnatic’s Earthshaker came to the rescue though, as iceiceice executed a perfect bait and switch that saw Dj get a perfect Echo Slam opportunity.

Adroit trucked on, but were severely hampered by the pressure coming from Fnatic. Natsumi had a tough time on his Terrorblade and were unable to farm as fast as his counterpart, causing Adroit to rely completely on Mac’s Necrophos. When Fnatic managed to take down Mac twice in swift succession, Adroit was unable to hold on.

The third game went much the same way as the previous two. Fnatic’s cores were free to farm, thanks to Jabz sacrificial play that saw him throw his body at his opponents repeatedly. Fnatic’s 23savage and Moon benefitted the most.

Things are looking more and more one sided in favor of @FNATIC right now as they take down @AdroitDota one by one! 😮



📺https://t.co/RUTJQiyOsP#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/NpMba7GDES — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) April 2, 2020

Adroit tried, but they were quickly out of steam. The Filipinos fell in three straight games and exited the tournament with a whimper, leaving Fnatic the champions of the SEA region.

This is Fnatic’s second grand finals in less than a month, both of which were clean sweeps. Fnatic previously beat OG.Seed at the Dota Summit 12 in spectacular fashion. While the SEA all-stars’ performance this tournament wasn’t quite as flashy, the form that they displayed previously finally came online in the very last series of the tournament.