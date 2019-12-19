Evil Geniuses crushes Secret unceremoniously at the ONE Esports World Pro Invitational Singapore

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The anticipated matchup between two hot favorites ended in a whimper. Evil Geniuses showed no quarter against Team Secret, closing out the series 2-0 and securing themselves top three at the ONE Esports World Pro Invitational Singapore.

There was barely a moment where EG did not look to have an overwhelming advantage. EG’s two new superstars, Abed Yusop and Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev were on fire throughout the series, using their incredible mechanical skill to crush their opposing lane matchups in two quick games.

Game one started with Secret having a kill lead, owing to their aggressive Pugna and Weaver pickups. Yet, their squishiness was duly exploited by EG in the mid game. Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen fed in the early game but redeemed himself with spectacular initiations that locked down Secret’s squishy core heroes, quickly turning the tides in EG’s favor. A 5-man ravage by RAMZES666 sealed Secret’s fate.

Game two was an even quicker affair between the two teams. Secret’s lanes went horrendously, resulting in their heroes becoming greatly underleveled. EG steamrolled the enemy with their high-tempo draft, sending Secret to the lower bracket.

While this is Secret’s debut at a major offline tournament this season, it’s worth noting that they are don’t have their full squad. Former Secret mid player Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng is currently standing in for Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat. Thus, Secret losing here means fans of the European juggernaut shouldn’t tear their hair out just yet. It’s disappointing to see them lose with such little pep in their step, but surely, the roster still has more tricks up their sleeve.

On the other side of the upper bracket, Gambit Esports took down Alliance in similarly one-sided fashion, ending the series 2-0. The surging Gambit was the only team that managed to take a win off EG in the group stage with their unbridled aggression. The matchup should prove to be an entertaining one, and will determine who enters the grand finals and earn a rest day before the final series of the World Pro Invitational.

Along with Gambit Esports, EG is guaranteed top three at the event, and will pocket at least $60,000 in prize money. The winner of the event will take home the lion’s share of the $500,000 prize pool, pocketing $200,000.