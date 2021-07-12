Every team qualified for Dota 2’s The International 10

The International 10 is finally happening and not even additional delays or moving countries are going to keep players from stepping onto Dota 2’s biggest stage.

Instead of taking place in Stockholm, Sweden in early August. TI10 will now be held at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania from Oct. 7 to 17.

This change in scenery and subsequent two-month delay for the event came several weeks after Valve said it was looking for “possible alternatives elsewhere in Europe” to host the event following a vote by the Swedish government and the Swedish Sports Federation to not accept esports into the sports federation.

Since then, the final six teams have punched their tickets for TI10 through the regional qualifiers, rounding out the 18-team roster that will be competing for more than $40 million in total prizing.

With all of that in mind, here are the teams that have qualified for The International 10 throughout the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, with the rankings broken up between DPC points and regional qualifiers.

The International 10 lineup

Qualified with DPC points

Rank Team Total DPC Points 1 Evil Geniuses 1,700 2 PSG.LGD 1,300 3 Virtus Pro 1,200 4 Quincy Crew 1,100 5 Invictus Gaming 1,100 6 T1 1,070 7 Vici Gaming 950 8 Team Secret 950 9 Team Aster 800 10 Alliance 800 11 beastcoast 800 12 Thunder Predator 800

EG enter TI10 as the top seed after finishing second at both the One Esports Singapore Major and WePlay Esports AniMajor, followed by AniMajor winner PSG.LGD and the always present Virtus Pro.

Every team that received a direct invite to TI10, outside of Thunder Predator and LGD, won at least one season of their regional league and appeared in at least one Major. VP were actually the only team to win both regional league seasons, which is why they’re seeded so highly despite middling Major performances.

Regional qualifier winners

Region Winner Europe OG China Elephant CIS Team Spirit SEA Fnatic North America Undying South America SG e-sports

The qualifier acts as one last chance for teams to try and make it to TI every year. And for four of the six teams, their qualifier run saved their seasons.

Team Spirit and Fnatic both made appearances at one Major each during the regular season and showed that they were capable of making it to the international stage. Meanwhile, Undying and SG e-sports were always rated as the third or fourth teams in their respective regions, meaning this was their only shot to escape the shadow of teams like EG, Quincy Crew, and beastcoast.

OG and Elephant were two teams that had high expectations heading into the 2021 DPC with OG being the back-to-back defending TI champs and Elephant putting together a super team during a massive roster shakeup that defined a majority of the Chinese teams for the season. Neither team made it to a Major and barely made it out of the qualifiers after being one series away from elimination.