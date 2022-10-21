‘It should be f*cking impossible’: EternaLEnVy gets heated after EG’s TI11 loss to beastcoast

Jacky Mao, better known to Dota 2 fans as EternalEnvy, is a retired Canadian player who played for prominent teams such as Cloud9, Team Secret, and beastcoast. Respectfully known as EE-sama by other pro players (which became a meme later on) for his proficiency at the carry role, EternalEnvy had some words to say regarding EG’s total destruction at the hands of his former team, beastcoast.

While analyzing the best-of-three series between Evil Geniuses and beastcoast, EternalEnvy grilled into EG, pointing out how they made plays that were very unlike them. With a favorable draft and lanes, EE said EG should have had an easy game one, which would have led them into game two of the series with an advantage.

Instead, with every mistimed play made by EG, EternalEnvy got increasingly peeved at the mistakes his fellow NA players made. Then he moved into watching game two and this is where he got the most triggered.

EE pointed out several points in time where Evil Geniuses could have caught up to the net worth advantage that beastcoast were getting out of their Leshrac and Naga Siren. This included moments where he felt cr1t’s Mirana wasn’t as effective as it should have been with a first blood and a lane advantage, while Gojira’s Nyx was roaming around the map, making plays and space for beastcoast’s farm-hungry cores.

While outlining several good points, EE also said EG felt like they weren’t in their best form and they could have done more to pull through this series. In his words, “it should be fucking impossible for beastcoast to win this series.”

Unfortunately for EG, they suffered their final 0-2 loss and were knocked out of this year’s TI, with several fans calling out the fact that EG would choke after the group stage matches, despite the “bald buff” provided by Arteezy.