ESL to invite another team to ESL One Germany after Na’Vi signs FlyToMoon

Natus Vincere signed the FlyToMoon players on a trial basis earlier today. But because that Dota 2 roster was already invited to ESL One Germany 2020, the tournament organizers have decided to change things up for the event.

ESL will send a direct invite to one of the closed qualifier teams trying to earn a spot in the event to replace FTM now that those players will represent Na’Vi, the tournament organizer announced today.

Due to @natusvincere signing @FTM_dota2 we will be directly inviting one of the Closed Qualifier teams to the Main Event as a replacement.



As such our second Open Qualifier now has 3 slots to qualify for the Closed Qualifier instead of 2. pic.twitter.com/80B190veo8 — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) September 22, 2020

Essentially, one of the original four teams that would have received a direct invite to the closed qualifiers will now get a free pass to the main event.

This will also open up another spot in the closed qualifiers, which means more teams will have a chance to compete for one of the four available qualifier spots in the main bracket. That spot will be decided by an additional slot being available for teams competing in the second open qualifier, which starts today.

Here are all of the teams set to compete in ESL One Germany prior to any additional squads being invited or locking in qualifier spots.

Team Secret

OG

Nigma

Team Liquid

Alliance

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Virtus Pro

Na’Vi

Vikin.gg

HellRaisers

5men

The final team to receive a direct invite will be announced shortly, while the closed qualifiers for the event, which will decide the remaining four teams, begin on Sept. 25.