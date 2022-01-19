Epic Esports to host Dota 2 Champions League Season 7 starting Jan. 24

Virtus.pro, Gambit Esports, and more will be competing over the next several weeks.

Epic Esports Events is capitalizing on the cancelation of Valve’s 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major and hosting the Winline Dota 2 Champions League Season Seven in its stead.

Running from Jan. 24 to Feb. 17, 14 teams from across Eastern and Western Europe will compete for a share of the $50,000 prize pool. Though most of the roster is taken up by CIS representation.

It's time for a new D2CL season 🧡



📅 Dates: 24.01 – 17.02

💰 Prize pool: $50.000



Read more:

🇷🇺 https://t.co/66QaH3oJ0c

🇬🇧 https://t.co/M5WvIEbMsg pic.twitter.com/hRc7lfhB2h — EPICENTER | DPC & D2CL (@epicentergg) January 19, 2022

The group stage will have teams competing against each other for points, with teams who collect the most points moving on to the playoff stage, which will see matches transition into a best-of-three format in a double-elimination bracket.

As of now, Epic Esports has announced 13 of the 14 teams that will be competing in the event, which includes big names like Virtus.pro, AS Monaco Gambit, and several standout stacks from the DPC’s Winter Tour. The final spot will be decided via an open qualifier running later this week. Here is the full lineup for D2CL’s seventh season.

Virtus.pro

B8

Team Empire

Hydra

AS Monaco Gambit

Gambit Esports

Brame

Nemiga Gaming

Winstrike

V-Gaming

Entity

COOLGUYS

CIS Rejects

Open Qualifiers winner

RuHub will handle the native Russian stream, while Beyond The Summit has been brought in to host the English broadcast. Additional details about the event, including a full schedule and the qualifier team, will be announced in the near future.