DreamHack to continue organizing WEU Regional League, ESL moves to NA

Whether teams are still celebrating or picking themselves up after The International 10, they’ll have less than a month before next year’s Dota Pro Circuit gets into the swing of things.

The first season of the 2021/2022 DPC will run from Nov. 29 to Jan. 23, 2022. Two more tours—March 14 to April 24, and June 6 to July 17—will take place, with Majors to occur after each circuit. Corroborating with Alliance’s leaked schedule last month, which contained accurate dates for the DPC seasons, the Majors will likely take place in February, May, and August.

DOTES IS BACK 😍😍😍



We're delighted to announce we'll be covering the three DPC WEU Division I/II Tours for 2021 and 2022!



Qualifier details will be out shortly! 🔥https://t.co/Gplz0rBXqb pic.twitter.com/85XczftPtA — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) November 11, 2021

DreamHack will continue organizing and covering the Western European region for the upcoming season, while ESL will take over the North American region from last year’s organizer, Beyond the Summit. It’s possible that BTS will move to cover another region, perhaps Southeast Asia, due to their familiarity throughout past years.

Hello North America!



We'll be bringing you all three DPC NA Division I/II Tours for 2021/2022 👋



The first DPC Tour starts November 29th; stay tuned for Qualifier details! #ESLOne https://t.co/KH4MjPFaCo pic.twitter.com/J6IOUJSP5U — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) November 11, 2021

It’s likely that a new organizer will take over the vacated Eastern European region. WePlay Esports, which has ties to the CIS region and has impressed with its highly thematic tournaments such as the AniMajor, Bukovel Minor, and OMEGA League, will be a strong frontrunner.

Valve released an under-the-radar update regarding DPC rulings and weighted DPC and Major point distributions yesterday, with tournaments closer to the next TI having more points to dole out, rewarding teams with better form leading up to the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the year.

Update Nov. 11 8:16am CT: EPICENTER, the tournament organizer responsible for multiple Majors in Moscow, announced that it will be organizing the EEU region, its first year doing so.