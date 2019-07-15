Leaks reveal that Dota Underlords could get 16 new heroes

Dota Underlords fans know that Valve wants to add more Dota 2 heroes to the game sometime in the next few patches. The company confirmed that a while ago on the game’s official website, saying that heroes, items, and Alliances will rotate in and out of the game every season.

But thanks to data miners, we now have clues about which heroes could come to Dota Underlords really soon.

YouTuber Tyler McVicker compiled leaks on a video showing that data miners found hidden game files after Underlords’ July 12 update with models and references to Chen, Clinkz, Dark Seer, Dazzle, Earth Shaker, Pangolier, Riki, Rubick, Spectre, Storm Spirit, Sven, Undying, Vengeful Spirit, Weaver, and Zeus.

Apparently, some heroes are almost complete and have their models nearly ready to be added to the game, such as Storm Spirit. Zeus’ hero icon for in-game charts also seems ready to go.

It’s unclear which items could be coming along with these heroes and which ones from the current roster they would replace. Since Valve also said Alliances will rotate in and out, this could mean some of them will belong to new Alliances that will have exclusive effects, replacing some that are in the game today. None of the game files seem to reference the estimated date of release of these heroes.

Data miners also found models for the Underlords, which Valve already announced as an upcoming feature of the game. Each player will be able to select theirs and gain a game-changing bonus that will benefit certain playstyles, but it’s unclear if they’ll give a flat bonus to a few Alliances or if they’ll change other game mechanics.

This week’s Dota Underlords update should come on Thursday as usual. Valve confirmed it will bring one-vs-one battles and a huge balance adjustment. Last week’s patch just brought a small nerf to Medusa and a tweak to a bug with the Warlocks Alliance, but it changed very little in the Underlords meta.