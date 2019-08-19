Valve’s autobattler Dota Underlords is still in open beta, but fans of the genre have already picked up the game and started learning a lot about the Dota 2 heroes in it and how they behave.

There are 60 heroes in Underlords grouped into five tiers, with one being the lowest and most common to five being the rarest and strongest. The higher the tier, the higher the level you need to be to see these units and the higher the likelihood of finding rare heroes in Underlords.

But these tiers don’t always show how strong and useful a hero unit is. There are good tier one and underwhelming tier four units, which means this category alone is lacking information on how good a unit is.

That’s why we’ve compiled the Underlords tiered list below of the best heroes based on how good it is to get them in your build. This is based on a list created by players ranked Big Boss for the Underlords.gg website, which means multiple players have ranked the Underlords heroes based on their personal preferences and perception. Even though no tier list is something for you to follow without restrictions, this one is a good resource for you to know where heroes stand in terms of power in Underlords.

Our tier list has a few small adjustments to the ratings that fall into each category. Here’s the list for the August 16 update.

Best Dota Underlords heroes

Tier S

These heroes are the strongest units in Underlords. They’re strong by themselves and need no item, alliance bonus, or any other condition to work and be impactful on your board. When in doubt, pick one of them, such as Kunkka and his incredible crowd control, or Pudge and his enormous health pool.

Kunkka

Pudge

Tiny

Dragon Knight

Troll Warlord

Disruptor

Terrorblade

Beastmaster

Necrophos

Tier A

These are great heroes that work well under certain conditions. Some may depend on a specific item, while others are key pieces for an Alliance combo. They can dominate a match if you get what they need and they’re still solid even without these conditions. It’s like Slark with lifesteal or a Crystal Maiden surviving long enough to enable your magic damage dealers.

Enigma

Medusa

Doom

Gyrocopter

Tidehunter

Lich

Slark

Sniper

Crystal Maiden

Abaddon

Sand King

Lycan

Viper

Morphling

Axe

Phantom Assassin

Tinker

Clockwerk

Timbersaw

Arc Warden

Luna

Puck

Tier B

These are good heroes that you should use under two or more conditions since they might be lackluster when used alone. Even with the right item or Alliance combo, they’re not as amazing as a Tier-A unit, but they’re good choices and might be important to enable a few strategies. Anti-Mage, for instance, is a decent unit to trigger the second level of the Demon Hunter Alliance buff for Terrorblade, a Tier-S unit. When these units do so, they also get a bit better than when used as stand-alone units.

Wind Ranger

Alchemist

Templar Assassin

Drow Ranger

Keeper of the Light

Batrider

Omniknight

Lina

Queen of Pain

Juggernaut

Witchdoctor

Chaos Knight

Anti-Mage

Slardar

Nature’s Prophet

Treant Protector

Lone Druid

Razor

Techies

Mirana

Tier C

These are below-average units that you should avoid whenever you can. They might be acceptable if you need them to trigger synergies or if they’re an early-game alternative, but don’t spend too much gold on leveling them up to three stars. Sell them as soon as you have a better hero to fill their role.

Enchantress

Tusk

Venomancer

Bounty Hunter

Ogre Magi

Tier D

These are units that would only work in extremely situational cases, which means they’re bad in every other case. Warlock, for instance, may only work with a few combinations of items and team compositions while still having inconsistencies that can cost you a match.

Shadow Shaman

Warlock

Bloodseeker

We’ll keep this story up to date with Dota Underlords patches.