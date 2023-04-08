Dota legends Ame and Somnus get emotional thinking about their biggest loss at The International

Dota 2 legends Wang “Ame” Chunyu and Lu “Somnus” Yao, who both retired before the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, were recently spotted together in a video that has gone viral within the game’s community.

In the video, Ame appears to be drunk and can be heard apologizing to Somnus for letting him down in the fourth game of The International 2018 grand finals versus OG.

Rumor: drunk Ame and Somnus are hugging with each other. Ame is crying and he said that his morph is really bad, and he felt so sorry to Somnus. then Somnus said that there’s no point to keep talking about those stuff which happened in the past.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/LR71govkyx — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) April 7, 2023

According to fan translations, Ame starts calling himself out for his Morphling performance at the TI8 finals, as Ame repeats “I’m a noob.” Somnus tries to comfort him, telling Ame that he shouldn’t bring up the past.

As the conversation continues, other individuals in the room start asking Ame questions and for more details. In the midst of questions, Ame continues to call himself a noob and apologizes to Somnus for failing him, while Somnus tries to convince Ame to use the bathroom before they continue the discussion.

The mentioned fourth game could be the most important match in both Ame and Somnus’ careers. PSG.LGD were up two-to-one in the grand finals versus OG at TI8, and winning the fourth game would triple their earnings from the tournament.

Despite putting on a dominating performance in the fourth game, LGD failed to close out the match multiple times, allowing OG to come back. As OG was slowly chipping away at LGD, a team fight that could change the whole game happened. LGD had the upper hand, but it would all go south after Sébastien “Ceb” Debs caught LGD with an iconic Axe Call, taking out Ame and the remaining LGD members.

From an observer’s standpoint, TI8 grand finals was a Dota 2 masterpiece. Both teams played the best Dota they possibly could, pushing each other to their limits. While any flaws at the highest stage of Dota 2 gameplay could be invisible to the mortal eye, the uncrowned king, Ame, could be haunted by his desire to achieve excellence even to this day.