Dota 2’s TI12 looks to be keeping a universally-hated change from last year’s event

Valve doesn’t shy away from experimenting with different competitive formats and gameplay elements. However, Dota 2 fans tend to not like most of these tweaks and changes, especially the ones rolled out for The International 2021. Despite that backlash, Valve looks to be considering re-using the format again for TI12 this year.

Dota 2 fans did the math after Valve revealed the schedule for The International 2023 in Seattle. Based on the dates Valve shared, Dota 2’s prime event will once again be splitted into three parts with quite a few breaks in between.

Compared to the fast format TI had in the 2010s, this new one slows the event drastically. At TI11, the format led to many in the crowd having to leave the venue before finals.

🗓 It seems that The International 2023 in Seattle will happen in late October.



According to a reddit post, here’s how it will be:



♻️ Group Stage: Oct 12-15

⚔️ Playoffs: Oct 20-22

🧿 Finals: Oct 27-29



That is, three breaks. pic.twitter.com/AA7i29CN14 — Arseny Kuzminsky (@_koozya) June 28, 2023

This wasn’t always the case, though. When TI had its fast format, the venues would be packed from the first day of the playoffs until the very end, with most of the attending Dota 2 fans sticking it out for the whole day. On the flip side, while this format may not be the best for viewers, it does help attending players as it gives them breathing room.

Constantly playing Dota matches in an event makes it difficult for teams to work on their strategies. With longer breaks, teams advancing to the next round of competition will have more time to prepare for their opponents.

TI12 will start on Oct.12, 2023, and the group stage of the event will wrap on Oct. 15. Following groups, playoffs will begin on Oct. 20. Finals will be Oct. 27 to 29.

