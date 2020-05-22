Dota 2’s The International Battle Pass to come “early next week”

The opportunity for Dota 2 fans to spend their hard-earned savings is approaching. A Valve developer has confirmed that the battle pass is coming “early next week.”

It began when the Dota 2 community started Battle Pass summoning thread, consisting of fans reposting the same comment over and over again. It worked, however, as cameron_dev made an appearance to dispel the myths and gave some concrete information about the coveted Battle Pass.

The developer has previously mentioned that while the tenth edition of The International has been delayed, possibly to 2021, the Battle Pass will still last roughly the same amount of time as previous editions, thereby preventing an inflated prize pool.

Cameron_dev has popped up periodically on the Dota 2 subreddit, having confirmed the release date of the Outlanders update as well.

Most recently, the dev chimed in on the ongoing eight-month-season, far exceeding Valve’s promised resets every six months. Cameron explained that the Dota 2 team is still on the fence about whether seasonal resets are “productive”, and called for the community to provide feedback.

Of course, Valve hasn’t always been the most capable company at keeping up with their own timelines, even having an official “Valve Time” page on their developers’ wiki, listing all the occasions that it has failed to adhere to their own schedule. Yet, there’s no better time to start dreaming of the the gorgeous Immortals and hopefully, new game modes that will come soon.