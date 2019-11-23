Valve confirms Dota 2 Outlanders update planned for Nov. 26

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Valve might be busy with its new Half-Life and CS:GO announcements, but it hasn’t forgotten about one of the company’s most popular games. Dota 2‘s promised Outlanders update has been a long time coming, and the developer has finally spoken up about it today.

While there’s a lack of an official date announcement from any of Valve’s official accounts, Valve developer cameron_dev posted in response to the community’s hungry fans and pointed to Nov. 26 as the update’s release.

cameron_dev’s comment from discussion “After the major ends” 290 votes and 99 comments so far on Reddit

Regardless, Valve’s developers have been known for delaying their releases for updates and game based purely on their satisfaction with the end result, or simply because they don’t feel that it’s ready yet. It’s not a concrete announcement, but more an inside tidbit from somebody in the know.

Both public matchmaking and the professional scene has suffered from the long 7.22 patch. The current number patch will hit six months of age before it ticks up again, one of the longest patches in Dota 2 history. While there’s been some innovation thanks to the frequent, smaller letter updates, fans have bemoaned the state of the game and the historically low player count.

The Outlanders update will do much to shake up the stale metagame, and introduce two new heroes to the Dota 2 roster, Snapfire and Void Spirit.