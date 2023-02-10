Dota 2 voice actor seemingly leaks The International 2023’s date and location

Valve is pretty systematic when it comes to announcing events for its esports, which typically leads to fans waiting until the end of the Dota Pro Circuit to hear details about The International. Though, even without any official news about The International 2023 being shared by Valve, a new source has seemingly leaked the location and general date.

One of Dota 2’s most beloved voice actors John Patrick Lowrie, the man giving life to Earthshaker, Storm Spirit, Pudge, and The International itself, posted to his Facebook page talking about upcoming Dota events he will be attending this year.

Along with confirmation he will be traveling to Lima for the first South American Dota 2 Major ever later this month, he also dropped that TI12 is apparently returning to Seattle and the United States in October for the first time since 2017.

This isn’t the first time this information has been leaked, with sources dropping hints at a potential return to Seattle right after TI11 ended last October. However, with the voice of TI publicly sharing the information and not taking the post down, it feels like those leaks have more weight now.

TI was first held at Gamescom 2011 in Germany before moving and remaining in Seattle from 2012 to 2017. If this info holds up, it is likely that the final days of TI12 will be hosted in Climate Pledge Arena, formerly KeyArena, once again.

Lowrie’s post is also the first “confirmation” that Valve is likely going to retain the October timeframe for TI12 after holding it down for a second straight year with TI11. We don’t have dates yet, but if the current DPC season follows the same model as last year’s the event should run from around Oct. 15 to 30, depending on how rounds are handled.

Now we just wait for Valve to make the official announcement, and potentially share details about the 2023 Dota 2 Battle Pass too.