Team Aster Dota 2 players allege organization owes them years of prize money, payments

The Chinese Dota 2 scene has been having an eventful start to 2023. From cheating accusations to match-fixing claims, some of the top teams have been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and Team Aster also joined the fray.

Earlier today, Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng and Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang spoke on Weibo regarding delayed payments from Aster, including salary and prize money payouts. Soon thereafter, another former player, Pan “Fade” Yi, claimed he is also owed payments from 2020.

LaNm and Ori departed from Aster in November 2022, shortly before the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.

Ori is asking ASTER stop delaying and to pay off his full salary and prize money. pic.twitter.com/jbCsOt42Sb — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) February 6, 2023

Since 2020, Aster has risen to the top of the Chinese Dota 2 scene, securing high-place finishes at The International 2021 and 2022. Despite performing exceptionally in LAN events, the players’ claims would make it look like Aster could have a backlog of payments owed to its staff.

In late 2022, the South American Dota 2 players were left in the dark by tournament organizers and were yet to receive their prize money for over six months. Payment issues used to run rampant in the early days of esports back in the 2000s, directly affecting players and organizations.

At the time of writing, Aster has not released an official statement. Dot Esports has reached out to Team Aster for comment.