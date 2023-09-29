Dota 2 players love one part of the TI12 Compendium 2023 update

Dota 2 players found a silver lining in the TI12 Compendium 2023 update. While the content, such as events and cosmetics, was lacking, a standout feature garnered excitement among creative gamers: the custom profile option.

Shortly after the Dota 2 Compendium 2023 went live on Sept. 27, fans rushed to their game to come up with the best introductions to their profiles. On the Dota 2 subreddit, there have been a handful of submissions showcasing artistic and also funny profiles.

One fan shared their unique way of enhancing loading screens with Io, as the hero’s glowing particles made the images more lively.

Others took the stage to criticize the chronic behaviors of Dota 2 players.

However, amidst the wave of impressive profiles emerged a downside. Some users misused the customization system, crafting offensive or sexual displays. Most of the latter have been collecting a few laughs amongst the community, but the offensive ones that feature elements that are associated with war and genocide have been an unwelcomed part of the feature.

Dota 2 players can report profiles that they deem offensive, but the repercussions for such actions remain unclear. And regardless of how fun it can be to create your custom profile in Dota 2, the fact that the TI12 Compendium featured no real content disappointed players.

As a result of an underwhelming Compendium, Dota 2’s TI12 prize pool is on track to be TI’s lowest in nearly a decade since players saw no reason to purchase the Compendium after Valve also stated that most of the “big” content they were working on would be released after TI.

Considering Dota Pro Circuit is gone as well, fans are curious to see how the competitive landscape of the game will shape up in 2024. Based on the latest Compendium and the major format overhaul for Dota 2’s The International, it seems like Valve wants TI to be less of an overwhelming focal point and have majors flourish throughout the year instead.

