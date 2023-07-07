Dota 2 player will miss out on TI again after second-straight controversy

Imagine qualifying for Dota 2’s The International two years in a row, only to then find out you actually didn’t. This nightmare scenario has become a reality for Danil “gpk” Skutin after BetBoom lost their seat at TI12 in spectacle fashion amid a developing upper bracket controversy at the Bali Major this week.

BetBoom started the playoffs in the upper bracket, where they beat Tundra Esports. Following the series, it was revealed Pure tabbed out of the match during a mouse and watched the stream, which is against the tournament’s rules.

Despite defeating Tundra, BetBoom was sent to the lower bracket as punishment. During the process, Pure was also banned from the event, and BetBoom has had to continue their Bali run with Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok.

The Eastern European participants then lost versus Azure Ray and crashed out of the tournament, leaving gpk to miss his second direct invite to TI in a row.

After the original win versus Tundra, BetBoom naturally celebrated their huge Dota 2 achievement on social media sites like Twitter. But, as the drama kicked in, memes describing their agony began to surface too.

In 2022, gpk was a part of the Virtus.pro roster that missed out on directly qualifying for TI by just .05 points. What made matters worse was that, due to early community calculations, the VP roster thought they were in the clear, but Valve later confirmed Fnatic would qualify for the event due to a calculation difference.

VP then failed to make it to TI11 after finishing third at the Last Chance Qualifiers. As a result of crashing out of the Bali Major, BetBoom will need to go through the Eastern European regional qualifiers for TI12 to make TI properly.

The Bali Major continues today with PSG.LGD vs Azure Ray.

