The Dota 2 universe was updated to Version 7.28 in December. Though there were many significant changes and a new hero in the patch, it wasn’t as impactful as fans hoped it’d be.

While Valve didn’t comment at the time on whether there would be more changes introduced at a later date, reputable members of the CIS community were suggesting that Valve may have released half of that expected major patch in December. Toward the end of March, however, Valve confirmed that there would be a follow-up major patch including a new hero and balance changes.

Patch 7.29 and the new hero, Dawnbreaker, went live earlier today. While the new hero will draw all the spotlight on herself for a while, there are also major gameplay changes that will shape up the way users play Dota 2 in the coming months.

Here are all the gameplay updates featured in Dota 2’s 7.29 update. To learn more about the new hero, Dawnbreaker, and the hero balance changes, you can visit Dota 2’s official website.

General gameplay update

Terrain updated with various changes You can check out all the terrain changes through the official notes.



Added a Water Power Rune. It spawns at both Power Rune locations only at minute two and four. The Water Power Rune instantly restores 100 health and 80 mana when used. It can be used to fill bottles. Starting at minute six, Power Runes spawn as usual on one side.

Added +2 Attributes leveling for up to seven times (for the seven empty levels from 1-26). Attributes can be leveled in any order (via clicking on the talent tree circle). They will automatically be leveled if there are no other options available.

Level 30 no longer grants all remaining talents. Instead level 27/28/29/30 will grant you the remaining level 10/15/20/25 talents

Outposts no longer give XP at the 10/20/30/etc minute mark

Outposts now provide XPM while controlled (XP = 2*Minute). No extra XP granted when controlling two outposts, similar to the existing rules. Compared to the previous version at 10/20/30/40 minutes, total XP given per player changed from 150/500/1050/1800 to 110/420/930/1640. The XP is provided on the minute mark The amount you get for each minute at the start is 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20 for minutes one through 10



Bounty Runes’s gold reward after the initial set are reduced by 10%

Bounty Runes no longer spawn in the river. The amount of gold these runes gave is now provided automatically over time through GPM.

Bounty Runes now spawn every three minutes in the respective jungle area (total rune count reduced from 4 to 2)

Bounty Runes no longer disappear when new ones spawn, they now spawn alongside the previous one if it isn’t picked up

At minute zero, Bounty Runes spawn in the jungle and at the power rune locations (4 total at the start of the game)

Various cast ranges and movement speed talents/items/abilities have been replaced or toned down (these are included in-line with the item and hero sections below)

Hero kill assist gold now adjusted based on the relative NW difference between the two teams. For example, if your team is down 5,000 gold and the enemy has 50,000 total net worth, your assist gold will be worth 10% more.

Heroes now start the game with a single TP scroll rather than three

Heroes now gain one TP scroll on death

TP Scroll cost increased from 90 to 100

Heroes with 1.0 turn rate now have 0.9 turn rate

Heroes with 0.5 turn rate now have 0.6 turn rate

Turn rate effect on time to turn improved by 20%

Aghanim’s Scepter Roshan drop now requires you to activate it to consume it (has no effect until consumed)

Aghanim’s Shard: Now drops on the second Roshan kill, and only that one (has same activation mechanics as the Scepter drop)

Increase building teleportation range from 575 to 800 (affects TP scrolls and Boots of Travel)

Outpost teleport base channel time reduced from 6 to 5 seconds

Outpost vision reduced from 700 to 500

Captains Mode initial picking phase changed from first-second-first-second to first-second-second-first

Hoodwink added to Captains Mode

Couriers can no longer have vision when inside Roshan’s pit

Wards can now be denied from full health by any allied player if the ward is placed in a spawn camp box

Ancient neutral creeps’ armor is increased by one (except for the Ancient Golems)

Neutral Items now fly towards the killing hero, rather than spawning under the dead unit

Hero ban count for matchmaking increased by six (still chance-based)

Buyback cost reduced from 200 + NetWorth/12 to 200 + NetWorth/13

Courier respawn time reduced from 60 + 7*Level to 60 + 6*Level

Backdoor protection damage reduction increased from 40% to 50%

Hero-to-hero item transfer range increased from 150 to 300

Tree respawn interval reduced from five to three minutes

The following abilities no longer destroy trees: Earth Splitter, Mortimer Kisses, Meteor Hammer, Macropyre.

Reduced the radius of tree destruction on the following abilities: Wild Axes, Gust, Power Cogs, Vacuum, Fire Remnant, Relocate, Tether, Blinding Light, Skewer, Doppelganger, Telekinesis, Firesnap Cookie, Spit Out, Spider Legs, Blast Off!, Toss, Snowball, Powershot, Will-O-Wisp.

Item changes

Tango Shared tangos now expire after 40 seconds. Tango pooling has been removed from the Strategy Phase UI.

Necromicon Removed Item

Satanic Cooldown reduced from 35 to 25 Unholy Rage can no longer be dispelled Unholy Rage now applies a basic dispel on cast

Battle Fury Mana regen reduced from 3.25 to 2.75 Creep cleave damage reduced from 50% to 40%

Meteor Hammer Stun duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 Building damage per second increased from 50 to 60

Abyssal Blade No longer has a blink effect. Now a melee ability. Recipe cost reduced from 1750 to 1550 (total cost is 300 cheaper with Vitality Booster cost reduction change)

Tranquil Boots Movement speed reduced from 70 to 65

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity Cast range reduced from 575 to 550

Wind Waker Cast range reduced from 575 to 550

Boots of Travel Movement speed reduced from 110 to 100

Boots of Travel Level 2 Movement speed reduced from 130 to 120

Swift Blink No longer ignores movement speed limit

Aether Lens Cast range bonus reduced from 250 to 225 Recipe cost increased from 550 to 650

Octarine Core Cast range bonus reduced from 250 to 225

Sentry Ward Cost reduced from 75 to 50 True Sight radius reduced from 1000 to 900

Manta Style Melee illusions incoming damage reduced from 350% to 300% Ranged illusions incoming damage reduced from 400% to 300% (same as melee) Cooldown for ranged heroes reduced from 45 to 30 (same as melee)

Helm of Iron Will Armor increased from 5 to 6

Armlet of Mordiggian Armor increased from 5 to 6 Active health drain reduced from 50 to 40

Energy Booster Cost reduced from 900 to 800

Vitality Booster Cost reduced from 1100 to 1000

Heart of Tarrasque Recipe cost increased from 900 to 1300

Aeon Disk Recipe cost increased from 1100 to 1200

Black King Bar Cooldown increased from 70 to 75 Duration rescaled from 10/9/8/7/6/5 to 9/8/7/6

Clarity Duration reduced from 30 to 25 (180 mana to 150)

Bottle Cost increased from 625 to 675 Mana regen reduced from 75 to 65 HP regen reduced from 125 to 115

Headdress Now provides +0.5 HP regen to the holder

Ring of Basilius Mana regen aura reduced from 1.4 to 1 Now provides +0.6 mana regen to the holder

Buckler Now provides +1 armor to the holder Recipe cost increased from 200 to 250 (matches the other early aura items)

Pipe of Insight HP Regen aura increased from 2 to 2.5

Mekansm HP Regen aura increased from 2 to 2.5 Mana cost reduced from 200 to 100

Veil of Discord Mana regen aura increased from 1.5 to 1.75 Cast range increased from 1000 to 1200 Cooldown reduced from 25 to 22

Vladmir’s Offering Mana regen aura increased from 1.4 to 1.75 Recipe cost reduced from 600 to 500 (total cost reduced from 2750 to 2700)

Force Staff Ring of Regeneration replaced with Fluffy Hat (+150 Health instead of regen) Recipe reduced from 1000 to 950 (overall cost increased from 2175 to 2200)

Hurricane Pike Now has +200 Health instead of +2.5 HP Regen Intelligence increased from 13 to 15

Diffusal Blade Manabreak damage per mana burned increased from 80% to 100% Manabreak on melee illusions reduced from 16 to 12 Agility increased from 20 to 24 Intelligence increased from 10 to 12

Solar Crest Recipe changed to Medallion, Crown, Wind Lace and a 900 gold recipe (1150 cheaper) Armor reduced from +8 to +6 All Stats reduced from +10 to +5 Shine active armor reduced from 8 to 6 Shine attack speed addition/removal reduced from 80 to 65

Vanguard Block chance increased from 50% to 60%

Abyssal Blade Block chance increased from 50% to 60%

Crimson Guard Block chance increased from 50% to 60%

Slippers of Agility Cost reduced from 145 to 140

Gauntlets of Strength Cost reduced from 145 to 140

Mantle of Intelligence Cost reduced from 145 to 140

Bracer HP regen increased from 0.75 to 1

Sange and Yasha Attack speed reduced from 16 to 12

Kaya Mana regen amp increased from +24% to +50%

Kaya and Sange Mana regen amp increased from +30% to +50%

Yasha and Kaya Mana regen amp increased from +30% to +50% Attack speed reduced from 16 to 12

Dragon Lance Agility increased from 14 to 16

Mage Slayer Recipe cost reduced from 600 to 400

Blade Mail Recipe cost reduced from 675 to 575

Echo Sabre Strength increased from 12 to 15

Helm of the Dominator Bounty reduced from 200 to 100 Renamed from Helm of the Dominator 2 to Helm of the Overlord and added to the shop UI as an independent item

Helm of the Overlord Renamed from Helm of the Dominator 2 to Helm of the Overlord and added to the shop UI as an independent item Can now dominate up to two units (150 bounty)

Shadow Blade Cooldown reduced from 28 to 25

Silver Edge Mana regen increased from 3 to 4 Intelligence bonus increased from 10 to 15

Divine Rapier No longer provides True Strike Damage increased from 300 to 350

Monkey King Bar Proc chance increased from 75% to 80%

Mjollnir Chain Lightning damage increased from 170 to 180 Static Charge damage increased from 200 to 225

Soul Ring Recipe cost reduced from 275 to 225

Quelling Blade Bonus damage reduced from 13 to 12

Witch Blade Poison attack now has True Strike

Shiva’s Guard Cooldown reduced from 30 to 27

Urn of Shadows Mana regen reduced from 1.5 to 1.4

Scythe of Vyse Cooldown reduced from 22 to 20

Talisman of Evasion Cost reduced from 1400 to 1300

Holy Locket Passive charge regeneration time reduced from 15 to 10 seconds

Infused Raindrops Minimum damage threshold increased from 50 to 75

Wind Waker Cooldown reduced from 23 to 18

Dagon Cast range increased from 600/650/700/750/800 to 700/750/800/850/900 Recipe cost reduced from 1300 to 1250

Rod of Atos Projectile speed increased from 1500 to 1750

Gleipnir Projectile speed increased from 1500 to 1750

Bloodthorn Recipe cost reduced from 1000 to 800

Enchanted Mango Can now be sold

Smoke of Deceit Can now be dispelled by the fountain



Neutral item changes