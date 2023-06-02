Dota 2 legends roast PGL over controversial rulings

PGL has been at the center of back-to-back dramas in recent months, and the debates haven’t been the tournament organizers’ first rodeo. On May 31, N0tail and Ceb shared their unfiltered thoughts on the Monkey Business Show, criticizing PGL for their actions that caused a stir in the Dota 2 community.

Just a month ago, Ceb blasted PGL admins after Old G’s forced Dota Pro Circuit elimination and the two-timer was eager to skew the TO again.

In the video, Ceb labeled his PGL interactions as the worst he’s ever experienced since starting his esports career in 2009. The Dota veteran said he believes the TO has been digging its own grave with this series of bad decisions.

Related: PGL controversially removes Old G from Dota 2 closed qualifier

N0tail and Ceb then started talking about PGL’s most recent scandal, where the tournament organizer banned a young Dota 2 squad for a match-fixing allegation that didn’t exist. Upon receiving community backlash, PGL overturned the decision to disqualify the NA Dota 2 team from the second division.

Considering the banning incident took place after the said team qualified for the second division of NA DPC, Ceb underlined an important point: PGL and Valve events are technically separate, but PGL-organized leagues lead players to Valve events. When PGL bans players, Valve may not do the same, but such a one-sided disciplinary action prevents players from attending Valve events, practically turning PGL’s decisions into Valve rulings.

Soon after, n0tail tried to lighten the mood with a joke regarding PGL’s damage-control statements. “We’ve investigated this situation,” n0tail said while imitating PGL. “And we’ve found out PGL is the best.”

The legendary captain then questioned if more PGL decisions were going under the radar. Dota 2 fans mostly get to hear the TO’s worst actions when they blow up on social media, he said, but more may be going on in lower leagues and qualifiers too.

About the author