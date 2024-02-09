Dota 2 gets first-ever Ancient cosmetic, Dragon’s Hoard treasure in Lunar New Year update

Valve is well aware Dota 2 fans want to see what the company is cooking for the game’s next big update—but it isn’t quite time yet. Instead, the developers are putting out a Lunar New Year update focused on dragon cosmetics, including a first for the game.

Recommended Videos

Because this is the Year of the Dragon, this Lunar New Year update is themed around dragons and introduces a “red enveloped-themed Dragon’s Gift” available in Dota 2 until March 7. To keep with that gift-giving theme, Valve has designed these gifts so you must give them to someone and can’t open them—only the person you send them to can crack them. There is a “traditional” Dragon’s Hoard treasure offering too, however.

This set contains a first for the entire game. Screenshot via LOGOPED on YouTube

The new collection includes 17 new Lunar New Year-themed item sets, with Valve also noting there is a “bonus chance for a Dragon’s Gift or new unusual effect” in each opening.

The biggest part of this release isn’t the basic cosmetics though. Instead, it is the inclusion of Dota 2’s first skin for the map’s Ancients. Called The Ancient Dragon King, this is the first time you can change the design of Dota’s titular Ancients; in this case, turning them into mythical dragons. This cosmetic has unique looks for both the Dire and Radiant sides, and, if any player has it equipped, your entire team will be able to enjoy the flash. That is a good call from Valve too since the drop rates for this special treasure are likely going to be pretty low despite every Dragon’s Gift and Dragon’s Hoard having a chance to drop it.

Ancient Dragon King – Radiant pic.twitter.com/imfjWuXFYE — Dota 2 Brasil (@Dota2BRA) February 8, 2024

General gameplay and Ability Draft bug fixes were also included in this rollout. And, to pair with this significant cosmetic drop, Valve has also confirmed the most recent wave of bans resulted from a new cheat detection code that is already live in-game.

Finally, we now know the next update for Dota is called “Crownfall,” though Valve did not include additional information alongside the Lunar New Year update. We should hear more about Crownfall in the coming months as competitive events like BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 continue to rage on alongside the still thriving Dota community.