Category:
Dota 2

Dota 2 gets first-ever Ancient cosmetic, Dragon’s Hoard treasure in Lunar New Year update

Dragons have arrived to change Dota's cosmetics forever.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 07:04 pm
Dota 2's dragon cosmetics for the Lunar New Year update.
Image via Valve

Valve is well aware Dota 2 fans want to see what the company is cooking for the game’s next big update—but it isn’t quite time yet. Instead, the developers are putting out a Lunar New Year update focused on dragon cosmetics, including a first for the game.

Recommended Videos

Because this is the Year of the Dragon, this Lunar New Year update is themed around dragons and introduces a “red enveloped-themed Dragon’s Gift” available in Dota 2 until March 7. To keep with that gift-giving theme, Valve has designed these gifts so you must give them to someone and can’t open them—only the person you send them to can crack them. There is a “traditional” Dragon’s Hoard treasure offering too, however.

Ancient Dragon King cosmetic in Dota 2.
This set contains a first for the entire game. Screenshot via LOGOPED on YouTube

The new collection includes 17 new Lunar New Year-themed item sets, with Valve also noting there is a “bonus chance for a Dragon’s Gift or new unusual effect” in each opening.

The biggest part of this release isn’t the basic cosmetics though. Instead, it is the inclusion of Dota 2’s first skin for the map’s Ancients. Called The Ancient Dragon King, this is the first time you can change the design of Dota’s titular Ancients; in this case, turning them into mythical dragons. This cosmetic has unique looks for both the Dire and Radiant sides, and, if any player has it equipped, your entire team will be able to enjoy the flash. That is a good call from Valve too since the drop rates for this special treasure are likely going to be pretty low despite every Dragon’s Gift and Dragon’s Hoard having a chance to drop it.

General gameplay and Ability Draft bug fixes were also included in this rollout. And, to pair with this significant cosmetic drop, Valve has also confirmed the most recent wave of bans resulted from a new cheat detection code that is already live in-game.

Finally, we now know the next update for Dota is called “Crownfall,” though Valve did not include additional information alongside the Lunar New Year update. We should hear more about Crownfall in the coming months as competitive events like BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 continue to rage on alongside the still thriving Dota community.

related content
Read Article Taiga retires from competitive Dota 2 for a new career path with a concerning sponsor
Taiga playing Dota for Bleed Esports.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Taiga retires from competitive Dota 2 for a new career path with a concerning sponsor
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
The logo for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Liquid Dota 2 offlaner refuses to shake opponents’ hands after crushing defeat at BetBoom Dacha
Micke and Insania walking at Dota 2's TI 2023.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Liquid Dota 2 offlaner refuses to shake opponents’ hands after crushing defeat at BetBoom Dacha
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Multi-million dollar Dota 2 series to debut in Qatar this year
The Climate Pledge Arena, packed full of fans for The International 2023.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Multi-million dollar Dota 2 series to debut in Qatar this year
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Team Spirit sets franchise record for Dota 2 wins to open BetBoom Dacha
Yatoro shaking hands at TI 2023.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Team Spirit sets franchise record for Dota 2 wins to open BetBoom Dacha
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Taiga retires from competitive Dota 2 for a new career path with a concerning sponsor
Taiga playing Dota for Bleed Esports.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Taiga retires from competitive Dota 2 for a new career path with a concerning sponsor
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
The logo for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Liquid Dota 2 offlaner refuses to shake opponents’ hands after crushing defeat at BetBoom Dacha
Micke and Insania walking at Dota 2's TI 2023.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Liquid Dota 2 offlaner refuses to shake opponents’ hands after crushing defeat at BetBoom Dacha
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Multi-million dollar Dota 2 series to debut in Qatar this year
The Climate Pledge Arena, packed full of fans for The International 2023.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Multi-million dollar Dota 2 series to debut in Qatar this year
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Team Spirit sets franchise record for Dota 2 wins to open BetBoom Dacha
Yatoro shaking hands at TI 2023.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Team Spirit sets franchise record for Dota 2 wins to open BetBoom Dacha
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 4, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.