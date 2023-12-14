Dota 2 fans decipher Valve’s riddle to uncover upcoming Frostivus changes

Just when Dota 2 fans were starting to get uneasy due to the lack of new content again, Valve dropped a riddle with a Steam Community announcement to tease the upcoming Frostivus event.

The riddle was filled with rhymes and lines that could point at potential changes to some of the existing items in the game. Following the notes’ release, Dota 2 fans bundled together to decode Valve’s message and have a sneak peek of the upcoming patch.

One of the most notable lines was at the end, as it indicated changes to the Tormentor and Roshan. Tormentor has been one of the deciding factors of the current meta since most professional teams prioritize drafting heroes that can solo claim the objective. Considering the Tormentor was designed to be another team-focused target on the map, the new changes could aim to make it a more challenging target.

Valve’s been getting more creative with each blog post, this creativity is yet to be reflected on gameplay patches though. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The riddle also pointed at some of the neutral items potentially leaving the game altogether. Ring of Qauila, Titan Silver, Penta-Edged Sword, and Quickening Charm could be replaced by new faces.

However, it’s currently unclear whether these sections of the riddle are about the Frostivus game mode, or a new balance patch that will accompany the latest event. While many dismiss the idea of a new balance batch due to the ongoing ESL One Kuala Lumpur, there have been impactful patches that were released before important events recently. In 2023, Valve shocked the Dota 2 world with Patch 7.33b just hours before the Berlin Major, and teams had to adapt to the new changes on the fly.

If Valve decides to roll out a balance change alongside the Frostivus event, the ESL One Kuala Lumpur major might feature some of the most hectic final stages of any Dota 2 tournament in 2023.