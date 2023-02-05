Dota 2 community sounds the alarm on cheaters as hacks start to run rampant

Multiple cheating accusations have shaken the Dota 2 community in recent months. With professional matches’ integrity getting questioned, fans started investigating their ranked matches and the hacking world as a whole.

As a Dota 2 fan took a deep dive into the darker side of the game, they revealed a disturbing truth while confirming the suspicions of many.

Four cheating software, some dating back to 2020, were found to be still working in Dota 2, showcasing how far behind the curve Valve is when it comes to updating its anti-cheat tools. The VAC system that used to strike fear into cheaters’ hearts seems far away from its glory days, as all the cheats in question were open source.

Multiple fans backed up the initial claims by sharing their horror stories ranging from playing against players with a 100 percent counter-ward rate to outright vision hacks.

Some users claimrd that they haven’t been banned for over a year while using the same cheat, meaning Valve looks to have let go of its efforts to update its anti-cheat system. In the 2010s, Valve was known for handing out millions of VAC bans in waves, keeping the hackers at bay.

VAC waves dried down over the years, and these days, players only receive the severest punishment due to excessive reports. Considering it’s rather difficult to spot cheaters at first glance in Dota 2, unless they’re blatantly scripting, the Dota 2 community heavily relies on the Overwatch system to pick up Valve’s slack.

Given Valve’s inability to detect cheats and hacks, the Dota 2 community found itself in a sea of doubt, wondering how dire the situation could get.